Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ launched – The ultimate smartphone gaming chip

Qualcomm has announced the launch of its Snapdragon 865+ 5G chipset, which is an upgraded version of its flagship Snapdragon 865 chip.

The Snapdragon 865+ is the first-ever mobile silicon chip to pass the 3GHz frequency landmark – boasting a boosted clock frequency of 3.1GHz.

This clock speed is 10% faster than the original Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, and is due to improvements made to Qualcomm’s Kryo 585 CPU.

Qualcomm also promises 10% more performance from the chipset’s built-in Adreno 650 GPU compared with the Snapdragon 865.

This makes it a particularly attractive offering for manufacturers who are building flagship gaming smartphones.

“5G connectivity and premium features make the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 5G Mobile Platform any gamer’s greatest weapon,” said Qualcomm.

“Speeds up to 7.5Gbps enable seamless streaming from the cloud, while global support allows gamers across the world to battle simultaneously in real-time.”

Qualcomm said the Snapdragon 865+ also supports Wi-Fi 6E due to its newly-added compatibility for Qualcomm’s FastConnect 6900 connectivity suit.

The company added that this technology delivers “unprecedented speeds and low-latency connections” of up to 3.6Gbps.

Phones that will use the Snapdragon 865+

ASUS and Lenovo have both confirmed that they will be using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ in their upcoming smartphones.

ASUS said the chipset will be used in its upcoming ROG Phone 3, which it expects to announce in the next few weeks.

Lenovo said it will use the Snapdragon 865+ in its upcoming Legion mobile gaming range.

“Three years after the launch of the Lenovo Legion PC portfolio, we’re bringing our beloved gaming sub-brand’s core values of speed and powerful performance to 5G mobile gaming – where Lenovo Legion will be amongst the first to offer the new Snapdragon 865 Plus in our expanding family of gaming devices this year,” said VP of Lenovo’s mobile gaming unit for emerging markets Jerry Tsao.