Samsung to sell smartphones without chargers in the box – Report

Samsung will begin selling smartphones that do not include a charger in the box next year, according to a report by Korean website ETNews.

An industry source told the publication that while the details and timing of this change have not been confirmed, the company is currently working with partners to exclude chargers from the packaging of certain smartphone models that will be launched in 2021.

This follows after recent reports that Apple would stop including a power adapter and EarPods with its iPhones – starting with the company’s 2020 range.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that the recently-launched iPhone SE would also lose the power adapter it is currently being shipped with later this year, Kuo said.

With both Samsung and Apple considering the shipping of modern smartphones without included chargers, this practice could become standard procedure across the industry, meaning that customers would need to purchase chargers separately if they do not already have a supported power adapter.

The decision to stop shipping chargers with smartphones is being considered by both smartphone manufacturers due to its effect on costs.

Without a bundled charger, smartphone packaging can be made smaller and more devices can be transported per shipment, reducing the logistical expenses of transporting the products.

Why Apple is dropping chargers

Venture capitalist M.G. Siegler has speculated as to the reason Apple is planning to ship smartphones without chargers, stating that this could be due to multiple factors including margins, shipping, transitions to wireless charging, and the environmental effect.

Siegler noted that the cost of producing a 5G smartphone could be offset by removing the bundled smartphone charger and selling it separately.

He added that the 2021 lineup of iPhone devices are expected to drop wired charging support in favour of a wireless charging solution, which would remove the need for a bundled wired charger.

One of the biggest impacts the change will have is on the environment, as it will greatly reduce the number of chargers being unnecessarily discarded.

Apple is also rumoured to be developing a new 20W fast charger which will replace the current 5W and 18W power adapters sold by the company.