Huawei Y6p vs Galaxy A21s – Affordable smartphone shootout

Huawei recently launched its new Y6p smartphone in South Africa – offering fans of the brand an affordable and competitive budget smartphone with a ton of great features.

This new smartphone enters into a competitive local smartphone market, but it offers a number of unique features that make it stand out from the competition.

We compared the hardware, software, and features of the new Huawei Y6p with that of another popular device – the Samsung Galaxy A21s.

The Galaxy A21s sports similar specifications and features to the Huawei Y6p, although it is priced significantly higher at R3,999 compared with the Y6p’s retail price of R3,299.

Budget-conscious buyers, therefore, may be more disposed to buying the Huawei handset.

The smartphones trade blows relatively fairly in other respects, including battery life and display technology.

We have outlined the major features of both smartphones below.

Hardware and design

The Huawei Y6p and Galaxy A21s both sport modern, slim chassis designs with large displays and powerful camera systems.

Huawei’s Y6p sports a 1,200 x 720 LCD panel with a cutout notch at the top of its almost bezel-less display panel.

The Galaxy A21s is slightly larger and has a notch at the top-left of its screen, but otherwise sports a similar design.

One of the most impressive features of both smartphones is their battery capacity – both the Huawei Y6p and Galaxy A21s have rated battery capacities of 5,000mAh.

Unlike the Galaxy A21s, the Y6p can also be used as a reverse charger with its USB Type-C OTG cable.

The Huawei device also has an edge in terms of storage – boasting 64GB of internal storage compared with the Galaxy’s 32GB of storage.

Both smartphones have 3GB of RAM and powerful quad-core processors.

Cameras and software

The Huawei Y6p and Galaxy A21s are both great choices for buyers who want to take high-quality, versatile photos.

Huawei has implemented a triple-lens system on its Y6p, complete with 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP depth sensor, and 13MP clear main lens.

Samsung’s Galaxy A21s has four lenses on its rear camera system, including a 2MP depth sensor, 48MP main lens, and 123-degree wide-angle lens.

The Galaxy A21s uses the same Google Mobile Services (GMS)-based Android 10 operating system as its predecessors, but Huawei’s device is powered by the recently-overhauled Huawei mobile Services (HMS) ecosystem.

This replaces the Google Play Store with Huawei AppGallery and enables support for a large selection of local applications in addition to native integration of unique features.

Other powerful software features offered by the Huawei Y6p include Beauty photo processing for its selfie camera shots and SuperSound for improved audio.

The full specifications of the Huawei Y6p and Galaxy A21s are detailed below.

Huawei Y6p Samsung Galaxy A21s OS Android 10 Android 10 Display 6.3-inch 1,600 x 720 IPS LCD 6.5-inch 1,600 x 720 PLS LCD Processor Mediatek MT6762R Exynos 850 RAM 3GB 3GB Storage 64GB, MicroSD up to 512GB 32GB, MicroSD up to 512GB Front Camera 8MP 13MP Rear Camera 13MP + 5MP + 2MP 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Biometrics Fingerprint sensor Fingerprint sensor Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, microUSB 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C Network LTE LTE Battery 5,000mAh 5,000mAh Dimensions 159.1 x 74.1 x 9.0 mm (185g) 163.7 x 75.3 x 8.9 mm (192g)

Huawei Y6p

Samsung Galaxy A21s