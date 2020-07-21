Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 render leaked

Samsung leaker Ice Universe has posted a low-resolution render of what is allegedly the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 – the next foldable smartphone Samsung will launch.

While blurry, the photo provides insight into the design of the company’s upcoming flagship foldable smartphone.

The image shows that the smartphone will be called the Galaxy Z Fold 2, which all but confirms expectations that the ‘Z’ brand will function similarly for Samsung’s flagship foldable smartphones as the ‘S’ brand does for the company’s high-end, non-foldable smartphones.

The ‘Z’ brand was first introduced with the smaller Galaxy Z Flip, which uses a clamshell design rather than the horizontal folding form factor used in the two Galaxy Fold smartphones.

The larger screen area is immediately notable when looking at this render, and will be a relief to users who were critical of the significantly reduced screen-to-body ratio of the original model.

This extends to the front screen, which will make it much easier to use this smartphone on the move.

Big improvements are also evident in terms of camera design. The original Fold had a large camera notch, which appears to have been removed on the upcoming model.

The nature of the render makes it impossible to see how the front camera has been designed, however.

Samsung to launch five new devices next month

Samsung Electronics president TM Roh has published a blog post in which he confirms that Samsung will launch five new devices at its 5 August Samsung Unpacked event.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is expected to be one of these devices, with the other four expected to comprise the Note 20 series, the Galaxy Tab S7, the Galaxy Buds Live, and the Galaxy Watch 3.

“These devices deliver on our vision to be the innovator of new mobile experiences that flow seamlessly and continuously wherever we go,” said Roh.

“In the Next Normal, you will be empowered to live life to the fullest with these devices in your hand (and in your ears, and on your wrist).”