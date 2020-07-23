Lenovo Legion Phone Duel launched – Powerful 5G gaming smartphone

Lenovo has unveiled its Legion Phone Duel, a gaming smartphone that offers sub-6GHz 5G.

“Designed from the ground up for gamers, the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel plays like a mobile gaming console with impressive virtual tools, gaming capabilities, and an optimized battery lasting up to a full day of average phone usage,” said Lenovo.

The Legion Phone Duel sports a 6.65-inch, 2,340 x 1,080 AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and the phone’s touch sampling rate is 240Hz.

It ships with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage, and offers two 2,500mAh batteries.

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel also uses Qualcomm’s recently-announced Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G CPU and is powered by Qualcomm’s Adreno 650 GPU.

Camera

The Legion Phone Duel has a pop-up 20MP front camera which is designed to be used when the smartphone is held horizontally, rather than the standard vertical positioning of front cameras.

This enables streamers to use the front camera to record themselves while playing and streaming games online.

This front camera offers users the ability to stream at 1080p quality, or at 4K quality with up to 30FPS, Lenovo said.

Four noise-cancelling microphones are positioned across the smartphone to ensure that mobile gaming streamers do not need any additional equipment to stream to their fans.

The rear camera system uses two lenses – a 64MP primary lens and a 16MP ultrawide lens – and also offers a dual-LED flash.

Availability

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel is expected to be available in China from July, and it is set to launch in other markets at a later stage.

Lenovo said that pricing will vary across different markets, and did not provide any information on a potential South African launch.

Specifications and images of the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel are shown below.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel OS Android 10.0 Display 6.65-inch 2,340 x 1,080 AMOLED with 144Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus Processor Qualcomm Adreno 650 RAM Up to 16GB Storage Up to 512GB Front Camera 20MP Rear Camera 64MP + 16MP Biometrics Fingerprint sensor Connectivity 802.11ax Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 2x USB Type-C Network LTE/5G Battery 5,000mAh (2 x 2,500mAh)

