Apple iPhone 12 launch date leaked

Leaks claim that Apple will announce its iPhone 12 range on 8 September at a special event.

A report by Twitter leaker Komiya, and corroborated by reputable leaker iHacktu Pro, claims that the iPhone 12 range will be launched at this event alongside the Apple Watch Series 6 and a new iPad.

A second event is also allegedly going to take place on 27 October and will include the unveiling of an iPad Pro, Apple MacBooks, and AirPower charging mats.

Both events are set to take place online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Analysts at Wedbush Securities previously suggested that Apple has been able to ramp up its production and will launch the iPhone 12 in its typical mid-late September timeframe.

This had followed previous reports that the iPhone 12 range would be delayed due to the effect of the global pandemic on manufacturing and trade.

iPhone 12 – What to expect

Various reports have surfaced around the details of the iPhone 12 in the past few months.

Rumours indicate that there will be four iPhone 12 models – a 5.4-inch iPhone 12, 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro smartphones, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The two iPhone 12 smartphones will reportedly use an aluminium body, while the iPhone 12 Pro models will sport stainless steel form factors.

In terms of performance, analyst Jon Prosser previously said that all four upcoming iPhones will include an upgraded Apple A14 chip to process AI and AR tasks more efficiently.

A report by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also indicated that the upcoming iPhone 12 range will not include a power adapter and EarPods in the box.

Kuo said that the reason Apple is planning to ship its iPhone 12 range without these accessories is that it wants to offset the cost of adding 5G to its smartphones.

Kuo believes that by removing EarPods and a charging adapter from the upcoming iPhone 12 range, Apple will be able to sell its upcoming smartphones at similar prices to the current iPhone 11 range.