Apple iPhone 11 – Now made in India

Apple has begun assembling current-generation flagship iPhone 11 smartphones in India, according to a report by TechCrunch.

The company’s contract manufacturing partner, Foxconn, has reportedly begun building the handsets in a production plant near Chennai in India.

Sources told TechCrunch that a number of India-made iPhone 11 devices had already been distributed to local retail stores, but there is currently limited output.

Apple has previously built other iPhone models in India, including the previous version of the iPhone SE.

The migration of flagship iPhone 11 production to India could indicate that Apple is planning to reduce its reliance on China amid mutable US policies towards economic activity with the country.

India’s Minister of Communications, Electronics, and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad confirmed on Twitter that Apple was assembling the iPhone 11 in the country.

He also noted that Apple produced the iPhone 7 and XR, iPhone 6S, and iPhone SE in India in 2019, 2018, and 2017, respectively.

iPhone 11 dominates the smartphone market

Apple’s iPhone 11 dominates the global smartphone market and was the best-selling smartphone in the world for Q1 of 2020.

According to Canalys, over 18 million iPhone 11 units were sold during the first quarter of this year, meaning it sold over double the number of units as its nearest competitor, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8/8T.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max and the iPhone 11 Pro sold the 6th and 10th most units respectively – meaning that the iPhone 11 range had three of the top 10 selling smartphones in the first quarter of the year.

The best-selling Android smartphones after the Redmi Note 8 were Samsung’s Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A10s smartphones.

The other Samsung smartphones in the top ten were the Galaxy A20s and the A01.

Xiaomi had the final two entrants into the top 10 – the Redmi Note 8 Pro and the Redmi 8A.

This shows that Apple is comfortably leading its closest competitors in the flagship smartphone market.