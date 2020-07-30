Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 photos leaked

Official renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 foldable smartphone have been leaked to MySmartPrice.

The high-resolution renders reveal the design of the new foldable device, showing that while it will look similar to the previous Galaxy Z Fold smartphone, it will also include a number of major changes.

Like the first Galaxy Fold, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 will fold over a vertical axis down the middle of the device and will sport two screens – one large foldable screen on the inside and a smaller single screen on the outside of the smartphone.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will also have a punch-hole front-facing camera design, and the bezels around the inner and outer displays are significantly slimmer than the previous model.

The hinge also looks to be slightly thicker than before, and a triple-camera system on the rear of the system will house an LED flash and protrude slightly from the chassis.

It is expected that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 will support 5G connectivity.

MySmartPrice reported that the Galaxy Fold 2 will be available in two colours – Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze – which are shown in the leaked renders.

Samsung recently released the official trailer for its Galaxy Unpacked August 2020 event, which showed the silhouettes of five upcoming devices.

These devices are expected to be the new Galaxy Note 20 smartphones, the second-generation Galaxy Z Fold, the Galaxy Tab S7, the Galaxy Watch 3, and the Galaxy Buds Live.

Reports have stated that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is expected to come with the same book-style vertical fold design as its predecessor, but will up the total unfolded screen size from 7.3-inches to 7.7-inches.

The secondary external screen will also be larger and measure 6.23-inches.

The latest information from multiple reports indicates that there will be two Galaxy Note 20 models – a standard and Ultra edition.

The Galaxy Unpacked Event will be streamed live from Samsung’s Digital City headquarters on 5 August 2020.

The leaked renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 smartphone are shown below.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 renders

