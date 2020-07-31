Google teases new Pixel phone and reveals launch date

Google has published a new Store Page for its upcoming mid-range Pixel smartphone, teasing the imminent launch of the device.

The page includes a blank, smartphone-shaped image and a header with the words, “The Google … Phone”.

Interactive tiles hide six words between “Google” and “Phone”, and each tile changes between a preset number of colours when you click on it.

If you change the six tiles to the same colours of the Google logo – blue, red, yellow, blue, green, and red – they will reveal the full sentence, which reads: “The Google Just What You’ve Been Waiting For Phone”.

Completing this puzzle also reveals large text emblazoned over the smartphone silhouette in the middle of the screen, stating that the launch date for the mid-range Pixel device will be 3 August.

Two paragraphs of what looks like Lorem ipsum text is just above this image, but on closer inspection, it is a combination of nonsense words which allude to the upcoming smartphone’s key features.

These include low-light photography, bokeh effects. a high-megapixel primary lens, and long-lasting battery.

The Made For Google Twitter account has also been altered to reflect this “leak” – its account now links directly to the page described above, and its name has been changed to “The Google RTing, Meme Loving, Info Sharing Stream”.

What to expect from the Pixel 4a

Google Pixel fans have a good idea of what to expect from this new smartphone, which is expected to be branded the Pixel 4a, thanks to a render leaked on the Google Store earlier this month.

This render showed that the Googe Pixel 4a will sport a hole-punch front-facing camera placed at the top-left corner of the display, as well as a single camera on the rear of the device.

A fingerprint sensor is also placed at the back of the smartphone, and there is a speaker grille at the top of the display.

Previous reports have said this device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM, and it will have 128GB of internal storage.

It will also reportedly support 18W wired fast-charging for its 3,080mAh battery.

The Google Pixel 4a is expected to be priced between $300 and $400 and will be released on 3 August.

A screenshot of Google’s teaser page for the Pixel 4a is shown below.

Google Pixel teaser page

