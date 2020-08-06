Huawei P40 Lite 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A71 – Mid-range smartphone showdown

Huawei recently launched the cheapest 5G-capable smartphone in South Africa – the P40 Lite 5G.

Priced at R9,499, the P40 Lite 5G smartphone is also the first of its kind in the mid-range market.

This category is hotly contested between the world’s biggest smartphone manufacturer, Huawei, and second-placed Samsung.

Samsung’s Galaxy A series features several models aimed at the more budget-conscious smartphone market.

Its top smartphone in this range in South Africa is the Galaxy A71, which is priced at roughly the same amount as the P40 Lite 5G.

The obvious big advantage the P40 Lite 5G holds over the Galaxy A71 is that it is 5G-capable, whereas the latter only comes with LTE support.

With 5G network rollouts now officially started by South Africa’s biggest mobile operators, P40 Lite users will be able to benefit from download speeds in supported areas upwards of 500Mbps.

There are several additional components and features to consider when comparing these devices, however.

We’ve stacked them up to see which smartphone offers the best value for money at the top end of the mid-range.

Large FHD+ displays and cameras

To start with, both smartphones sport displays which offer 1,080 x 2,400 resolutions, which the Galaxy A71 packs in a 6.7-inch OLED panel.

The P40 Lite 5G’s IPS LCD screen, meanwhile, measures 6.5 inches.

Huawei’s smartphone also sports a better screen-to-body ratio than Samsung’s – 90.3% compared to 87.17%.

The 5G version of the P40 Lite features a distinctively different design to the LTE version, notably with its quad rear camera arrangement in a straight vertical line, rather than a square.

The primary camera boasts a 64MP sensor, in addition to an ultrawide, macro, and bokeh lens.

The Galaxy A71 also offers a quad-camera system, which is placed in an L-shape in its rectangular bump.

Everyday use and battery life

At the time of writing, the P40 Lite 5G’s Kirin 820 chip ranked 15th on Notebookcheck’s list of benchmarked processors, while the A71’s Snapdragon 730 places at 24th.

Both smartphones sport above-average battery capacities which should easily last more than a day’s typical use.

The Galaxy A71 comes with a larger 4,500mAh compared with the 4,000mAh pack on the Huawei P40 Lite 5G.

However, the P40 Lite 5G comes with 40W SuperCharge support, allowing the battery to be filled up to 70% in 30 minutes.

By comparison, the A71’s battery supports 25W Fast Charging, which charges the battery to 51% in the same amount of time.

What you get when you buy

The Huawei P40 Lite 5G with dual SIM slots is available from the Mustek online store at R9,499, where each purchase includes Huawei FreeLace headphones and a 40W SuperCharge charger.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 single SIM model currently retails for R9,445 on Takealot,

Below is a table comparing the specifications of the P40 Lite 5G and Galaxy A71, as well as images of the two smartphones.

Huawei P40 Lite 5G Samsung Galaxy A71 OS EMUI 10, Android 10 OneUI 2, Android 10 Display 6.5-inch 1,080 x 2,400 IPS LCD 6.7-inch 1,080 x 2,400 AMOLED Processor Octa-core Kirin 820 5G Octa-core Snapdragon 730 RAM 6GB 6GB Storage 128GB, nanoSD up to 256GB 128GB, MicroSD up to 512GB Front Camera 16MP 32MP Rear Camera 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader In-display fingerprint sensor Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack Network 5G LTE Battery 4,000mAh 4,500mAh Dimensions 162.3 x 75 x 8.6 mm (189g) 163.6 x 76 x 7.7 mm (179g) Price R9,499 R9,445 Huawei P40 Lite

Samsung Galaxy A71

