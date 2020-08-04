Google launches Pixel 4a – Affordable phone with powerful features

Google has launched its new Pixel 4a smartphone, which offers a range of powerful features at an attractive price.

The Pixel 4a sports the same great primary camera system as the previous-generation Google smartphones, as well as a redesigned punch-hole display layout for an improved screen-to-body ratio.

In addition to the Pixel 4a, Google also confirmed the launch of its upcoming Pixel 5 and a 5G version of the Pixel 4a.

“This year, Pixel 4a – which launches this month – and the first 5G-enabled Pixels, Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 coming this fall, will continue to bring the features people love – like an incredible camera and feature drops that make your phone better over time – packaged in sleek new hardware at more affordable prices,” Google said.

The Pixel 4a is built to offer users everything they love about Google hardware, and the company said its new device offers longer battery life, professional-looking photos, enterprise-grade security, and an affordable price tag.

Google emphasised the performance of the smartphone’s camera in its launch announcement, highlighting the following features:

HDR+ with dual exposure controls

Portrait Mode

Top Shot

Night Sight with astrophotography

Fused video stabilisation

Other new features include improved Google Assistant integration, a pre-loaded Personal Safety app, and Live Caption, which provides real-time captioning for video and audio content, as well as calls.

Powerful Hardware

Google’s Pixel 4 sports an impressive 5.81-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a small punch-hole cutout that houses the 8MP front-facing camera.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

It also packs a 3,140mAh all-day battery with fast-charging over a wired USB Type-C connection.

The Pixel 4a is available in a single colour – Just Black – and sports a matte finish punctuated by a mint-green power button.

The smartphone is currently available for pre-order in the United States for $349 and will ship to customers from 20 August.

Google said it would provide more information about its Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 smartphones in the coming months.

Specifications and images of the Google Pixel 4a are shown below.

Specifications

Pixel 4a Display 5.81-inch 2,340 x 1,080 OLED CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Rear Camera 12.2MP Front Camera 8MP SIM NanoSIM + eSIM Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C Battery 3,140mAh Dimensions 144 x 69.4 x 8.2 mm (143g) Price $349

Google Pixel 4a

