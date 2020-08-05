Samsung launches Galaxy Note 20 in South Africa – Pricing and details

Samsung has launched its new Galaxy Note 20 smartphone in South Africa alongside new wearables and an upgraded foldable device.

The company announced the launch of two Galaxy Note 20 models – the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra.

The Galaxy Note 20 will have a screen size of 6.7 inches while the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will boast a 6.9-inch display.

Samsung said that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has the largest-ever screen-to-body ratio out of all of its smartphones.

The S-Pen has also been improved over the previous-generation models, offering four-times lower latency for improved response time.

Like the previous Galaxy Note 10, the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra sport a small punch-hole notch for their 10MP front-facing cameras, which offer dual-pixel auto focus and an 80-degree field of view.

One of the most impressive features of the Galaxy Note 20 is its powerful primary camera.

8K Camera and features

The Galaxy Note 20 boasts a triple-camera system that comprises a 64MP primary camera sensor supplemented by two 12MP lenses.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra sports an even more impressive system, with a 108MP primary camera sensor that can shoot 8K video at 24 frames-per-second.

The Galaxy Note 20 Series includes a number of powerful new software features, including performance optimisation for mobile gaming, wireless sync with desktop and laptop PCs, and improved DeX features for remotely connected to compatible devices.

The smartphones also include support for 5G connectivity, which allows for higher-bandwidth, lower-latency mobile connections where 5G network coverage is available.

Samsung also said that the Galaxy Note 20 devices deliver improved general performance as well as all-day battery life.

The performance of the S-Pen has also been improved, and the Bluetooth-connected stylus still docks and charges within the smartphone itself when it is not in use.

Both Galaxy Note 20 models include an in-screen fingerprint sensor and IP68 water and dust resistance.

Pricing and availability

Samsung South Africa confirmed that both models of the Galaxy Note 20 will be available in South Africa from 21 August 2020.

The Galaxy Note 20 will be available in three colours – Grey, Green, and Mystic Bronze – while the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will be available in Mystic Bronze, Black, and White.

Customers will be able to pre-order the smartphone from South African mobile networks and retailers from 5 August, and Samsung said that customers who pre-order the Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra will receive a R4,000 voucher for its online store.

This voucher can be used to purchase any Samsung product from the local online store.

Samsung said that it has reintroduced its trade-in programme with a special launch offer that offers customers up to R10,000 back for their old device when trading it in for a Galaxy Note 20.

Trade-ins will be available exclusively at Samsung Stores nationwide and at the brand-new official Samsung online store, the company said.

Postpaid pricing for the Galaxy Note 20 will begin at R899 per month, the Galaxy Note 20 5G will begin at R999 per month, and monthly prices for the Note 20 Ultra 5G will start at R1,399.

The company also announced the launch of a Galaxy Note 10+ model with 5G connectivity, powered by a Qualcomm 5G modem, although this device will only be available in international markets where 5G mobile connectivity is available.

Below is the pricing announced by Samsung South Africa for the new Galaxy Note 20 devices:

Galaxy Note 20 – R24,999

Galaxy Note 20 5G – R27,999

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra – R26,999

Specifications

Specifications Galaxy Note 20 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra OS Android 10 Android 10 Display 6.7-inch 2,400 x 1,080 AMOLED 6.9-inch 3,200 x 1,440 AMOLED 120Hz Processor Exynos 990 Exynos 990 RAM 8GB 12GB Storage 256GB 256GB, microSD up to 1TB Rear camera 64MP + 12MP + 12MP 108MP + 12MP + 12MP + DepthVision Front camera 10MP 10MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C Network LTE/5G LTE/5G Battery 4,300mAh 4,500mAh Price R24,999 R26,999

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra