Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung has revealed its new Galaxy Z Fold 2 smartphone at its Unpacked 2020 event on 5 August.

The new device sports a similar design to the original Galaxy Fold, and it offers a number of new features and design improvements.

Like the first Galaxy Fold, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 folds over a vertical axis down the middle of the device and will sport two screens – one large foldable screen on the inside and a smaller single screen on the outside of the smartphone.

“After releasing two foldable devices and listening to user feedback on the most requested upgrades and new features, Samsung unveils the Galaxy Z Fold 2 with meaningful innovations that offer users enhanced refinements and unique foldable user experiences,” Samsung said.

“Galaxy Z Fold 2 combines the portability and flexibility of a smartphone with the power and screen size of a tablet for ultimate productivity.”

“Whether folded or unfolded, you can enjoy a luxury mobile experience with Galaxy Z Fold 2’s premium design,” the company said.

This new foldable smartphone is equipped with two edge-to-edge Infinity-O displays, one on the outside and one on the inside of the device.

The exterior (or “cover”) screen is 6.2 inches in size and the primary screen is 7.6 inches. These are both larger than the displays on the original Galaxy Fold.

Samsung said its Galaxy Z Fold 2 will support 5G network connectivity and will be available in two colours – Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black.

“For users who seek a unique premium design, Samsung is again partnering with iconic New York fashion house Thom Browne to deliver a limited Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition,” the company said.

“With Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung will continue to inspire all-new possibilities for the entire foldable category.”

The company did not reveal any specifications or release date for the device, stating that more information and launch details for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be available in September.

Official images of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 are shown below.

Galaxy Z Fold 2