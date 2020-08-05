Hisense launches 3 new smartphones – South African pricing

Hisense has launched three of its latest Infinity H smartphones in South Africa.

The line-up comprises its flagship Infinity H40, budget-oriented H40 Lite, and rugged Infinity H40 Rock.

The top-end H40 features a 6.53-inch punch-hole LCD display with FHD+ resolution of 1,080 x 2,340.

It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core processor, paired with 4GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage.

For taking photos and video, it boasts a rear quad-camera system with a 48MP main lens and AI photographic capability.

The H40 Lite is a smaller, toned-down smartphone with a 6.52-inch 1,600 x 720 LCD display.

It features a slower chip, 3GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage, along with a quad-camera system which includes a 13MP main lens and 8MP wide sensor.

The Infinity H40 Rock is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core chip, running alongside 4GB RAM.

It features an impressive combined battery of 10,010mAh – comprising a 5,510mAh built-in battery and 4,500mAh armour case which can be attached to the back of the smartphone.

Hisense claimed this provides it with a total four days of battery life between charges.

Pricing and availability

All of the smartphones are available from major South African mobile operators and retailers now.

The Infinity H40 is priced at R6,999, while the H40 Lite will set you back R3,499.

The H40 Rock, meanwhile, has a price tag of R4,999.

Hisense also said it will soon be launching its first 5G smartphone – the F50 – in South Africa.

The tables below show the specifications of the Hisense Infinity H40, H40 Lite, and H40 Rock.

Hisense Infinity H40

Hisense Infinity H40 OS Android 10 Display 6.53-inch 1,080 x 2,340 Processor Octa-core MediaTek Helio RAM 4GB Storage 128GB, microSD up to 512GB Rear camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 25MP Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, USB-C Network LTE Battery 4,510mAh Price R6,999

Hisense Infinity H40 Lite

Hisense Infinity H40 Lite OS Android 10 Display 6.52-inch Processor Unisoc SC9863A octa-core RAM 3GB Storage 64GB, microSD up to 512GB Rear camera 13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 13MP Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, USB-C Network LTE Battery 4,000mAh Price R3,499

Hisense Infinity H40 Rock