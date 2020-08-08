Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs iPhone 11 Pro – Flagship showdown

Samsung has launched its Galaxy Note 20 lineup in South Africa, comprising two models – the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

These are Samsung’s newest flagship smartphones, and they offer impressive specifications and features.

They will compete with the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max respectively in the South African market.

We compared these smartphones to determine which offers the best hardware, features, and value.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and 20 Ultra sport 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively – both of which are AMOLED panels.

The Galaxy Note 20’s display offers a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080, while the Note 20 Ultra has a 3,200 x 1,440 resolution and also offers a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max have OLED displays, with the former’s measuring 5.8-inches and the latter’s 6.5-inches.

The iPhone 11 Pro has a resolution of 2,436 x 1,125 and the iPhone 11 Pro Max’s resolution is 2,688 x 1,242.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra boast 8GB and 12GB RAM and both offer 256GB storage. Apple does not disclose the RAM available in its smartphones, but the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max both offer up to 512GB of storage.

Each phone uses its own state-of-the-art processor and offers a triple-lens camera system – with the exception of the Note 20 Ultra, which has an additional DepthVision sensor.

However, while the iPhones offer three 12MP lenses, the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra offer a primary lens with a larger megapixel value – 64MP and 108MP respectively.

Features

Arguably the most notable difference between these smartphone ranges is that the Galaxy Note 20 range includes 5G versions of both smartphones.

Apple, however, has yet to launch smartphones with 5G support.

It is worth noting, however, that the 5G versions of the Galaxy Note 20 smartphones are substantially more expensive than their 4G equivalents.

The Note 20 devices also include the range’s traditional S-Pen stylus, which Samsung claims has been improved significantly.

Samsung also said its Galaxy Note 20 smartphones delivers improved performance and offer all-day battery life.

New software features include performance optimisation for mobile gaming, wireless sync with desktop and laptop PCs, Wi-Fi 6, and improved DeX features for remote connection to compatible devices.

Apple has touted the new version of Filmic Pro that is available on its iPhone 11 range, which allows users to shoot video with their rear and front cameras at the same time.

Its TrueDepth camera offers Smart HDR technology, and it has highlighted the wider-angle lens on its front camera for improved selfies.

Other important features of the iPhone 11 Pro include IP68 water and dust resistance, Wi-Fi 6, a stronger cellular connection, wireless charging, and enhanced Face ID biometric security.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 and Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro each run different operating systems – Android 10 and iOS – and many customers may find this to be the distinguishing factor when choosing between the smartphones.

Pricing and specifications

As the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 smartphones only come with 256GB RAM, we have compared the pricing of these smartphones to the 256GB versions of the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max.

South African pricing for these smartphones is as follows:

Samsung

Galaxy Note 20 – R24,999

Galaxy Note 20 5G – R27,999

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G – R36,999

Apple

iPhone 11 Pro – R25,699

iPhone 11 Pro Max – R27,899

The specifications of these smartphones are compared below.

Galaxy Note 20 vs iPhone 11 Pro

Specifications Galaxy Note 20 iPhone 11 Pro OS Android 10 iOS 13 Display 6.7-inch 2,400 x 1,080 AMOLED 5.8-inch 2,436 x 1,125 OLED Processor Exynos 990 A13 Bionic RAM 8GB – Storage 256GB 64GB/256GB/512GB Rear camera 64MP + 12MP + 12MP 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Front camera 10MP 12MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, Lightning Network LTE/5G LTE Battery 4,300mAh – Price R24,999 R25,699

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max