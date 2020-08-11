WhatsApp to sync chats between Android and iPhone

WhatsApp is working on a new feature which allows users’ conversations to be synced across smartphones and other devices that run different operating systems.

This is according to a report by WABetaInfo, which stated that the messaging app is making progress on a new feature that will enable this functionality.

Currently, WhatsApp can sync chats between multiple Android smartphones and between multiple iPhones, but it is unable to synchronise conversations between an Android phone and an iPhone.

WhatsApp’s Linked Devices functionality will change this, however, allowing users to sign in to the same WhatsApp account on four different devices – including devices which run different operating systems.

Chats are regularly synced to the cloud and across all connected devices signed into the same account, with WhatsApp reportedly using encryption keys that change every time a new device is added to your account for improved security.

Clients that will include support for this functionality include iPhone, iPad, Android, and desktop WhatsApp applications.

How Linked Devices will work

This isn’t the first leak which details WhatsApp’s new Linked Devices feature – there have been a number of reports about the upcoming functionality over the past weeks.

Once it is enabled, the Linked Devices menu will be available from the overflow menu in the app’s home screen.

The menu will allow you to link new devices and reports all the devices linked to your account.

It will require users to connect to a Wi-Fi connection when logging into a device with their WhatsApp account so that their chat history and relevant media can be backed up and synced with the new device.

The Linked Devices menu currently only refers to sending or receiving messages from browsers, computers, or the Facebook portal, but the option to connect another phone to your WhatsApp account will be added in future.

Paired with support for cross-operating-system chat synchronisation, this feature will allow users to use the same WhatsApp account and number on both an Android smartphone and iPhone simultaneously.

There is currently no confirmed launch date for this Linked Devices feature, and as it is still under development, much of this functionality is subject to change before it is rolled out to the public version of the app.

