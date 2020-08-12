Leak reveals how much the Microsoft Surface Duo will cost

The launch pricing for Microsoft’s upcoming Surface Duo dual-screen smartphone has been leaked, along with more official renders of the device.

Twitter user SamsungBloat published what they called “official images” of the Microsoft Surface Duo and its accessories, followed by its retail price.

According to the leak, the Microsoft Surface Duo will be priced from $1,400 (R24,588), although it is unclear whether this device will be available in South Africa.

The leaker stated that the Surface Duo is expected to launch “very soon” and showcased images that included various accessories alongside the smartphone – including a stylus, USB Type-C charger, case, and Surface Earbuds.

The Surface Duo will be Microsoft’s first Android-powered smartphone and is set to compete with foldable devices like the recently-launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Instead of foldable components like those on the Fold and Razr, the Surface Duo sports two 5.6-inch 1,800 x 1,350 displays which can be expanded into a single 8.3-inch screen.

It employs a 360-degree hinge which allows the user to fold the display towards the front to close it, or all the way to the back to effectively form an all-round display.

Rumoured specifications

Unlike modern foldable smartphones from Samsung and Huawei, the Surface Duo will not sport top-of-the-line hardware.

According to previous reports, the device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM.

Models with 64GB and 256GB of internal storage will reportedly be available, and the smartphone is expected to have a 3.460mAh battery which capable of lasting for a full day’s use.

It will reportedly also feature a USB-C port for connectivity and fingerprint reader for biometric security,

The Surface Duo’s camera system is expected to comprise a single 11MP camera which can be used for both front and rear photography, depending on how the smartphone is folded.

Leaked images of the Surface Duo with accessories and previous official images published by Microsoft are shown below.

Leaked photos

Official Surface Duo photos