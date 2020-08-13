You can now buy Microsoft’s dual-screen smartphone – All the details

Microsoft has officially listed its new Surface Duo dual-screen smartphone on its website, with the device now available for pre-order.

This follows numerous leaks and teasers which revealed the design and hardware within the smartphone, as well as its starting price.

The official page for the Microsoft Surface Duo outlines the smartphone’s technical specifications, dual-screen design, and the price for its different models.

Microsoft’s new dual-screen smartphone is priced at $1,399 for the model with 128GB of internal storage and $1,499 for the variant with 256GB of storage space.

The smartphone sports a 360-degree hinge that connects two 5.6-inch PixelSense AMOLED touchscreen displays. When unfolded, these can function as a single 8.1-inch AMOLED tablet display.

Microsoft states that many of the Android apps on the Google Play Store include integration for this dual-screen functionality, as well as the smartphone’s operating itself.

The company adds that the dual-screen setup offered by the Surface Duo will allow users to:

Run two apps simultaneously – one on each screen.

Group pairs of apps to launch simultaneously at a single command.

Use one screen as a keyboard while viewing text on the other.

Drag and drop data across screens.

Launch supported apps in dual-screen mode for added functionality.

Open and view two websites simultaneously.

The Surface Duo also supports the new Surface Slim Pen, which can be used to sketch or take notes on the PixelSense displays.

Other notable hardware features include an 11MP camera with support for 4K video recording, LTE connectivity, a fingerprint reader, and support for numerous accessories.

Pricing and availability

The Microsoft Surface Duo is set to launch on 10 September 2020 and is available for pre-order from the Microsoft Store.

It is currently unclear whether the device will launch in South Africa.

Pricing for the device is as follows:

Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB – $1,399

Microsoft Surface Duo 256GB – $1,499

The technical specifications and images of the Surface Duo are shown below.

Specifications

Microsoft Surface Duo OS Android 10 Display 2x.5.6-inch 1,800 x 1,350 AMOLED Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 RAM 6GB Storage 128GB/256GB Camera 11MP Biometrics Fingerprint sensor Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C Network LTE Cat. 18 Battery 3,577mAh Price $1,399 / $1,499

Surface Duo