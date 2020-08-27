LG V50 ThinQ vs Huawei P40 Lite 5G – The fastest affordable 5G smartphone

With Vodacom and MTN launching their 5G networks in South Africa, there is now a range of smartphones available locally that are capable of using this technology.

These include several 5G models from Huawei, Samsung, and LG, which range in price from around R10,000 to R35,000.

When considering which smartphone to buy, consumers should note that 5G network performance differs for each device.

MyBroadband previously compared speed tests on the Huawei P40 Pro and LG V50 ThinQ and found that the former achieved substantially faster download and upload speeds.

However, the P40 Pro is priced at R20,999, whereas the V50 currently retails for R13,599.

To provide for a more level playing field, we decided to compare the V50 with a better-priced rival from Huawei.

The new version of the P40 Lite 5G is the cheapest 5G-capable smartphone in South Africa, with a recommended retail price of R9,499.

For our comparison, we performed multiple speed tests using the MyBroadband Speed Test app, carried out with both smartphones at the same locations around the same time of day.

Since both these models are only supported on Vodacom’s 5G network at the moment, our tests were limited to its 5G sites.

We chose three coverage areas to test network speeds – Menlyn, Eco Park, and Midstream Estate.

At each location, we ensured we had a clear line of sight to the 5G base station and full bars of signal.

Huawei wins again

Our results showed that the Huawei P40 Lite 5G performed better at two of the three locations.

For the third location where the LG V50 came out on top, the differences in speeds were far less significant.

This means that in terms of average download and upload speeds, the P40 Lite 5G was substantially faster.

On average, the P40 Lite 5G recorded a download speed of 259.66Mbps and an upload speed of 35.84Mbps, compared with the 140.40Mbps and 30.97Mbps posted by the LG V50.

The P40 Lite 5G also had the highest download speed in a single result – 500.62Mbps – which was exponentially faster than the highest download speed of 168.96Mbps on the V50.

One of the key benefits of 5G connectivity – low latency – was also best reflected in the P40 Lite 5G’s results.

It recorded an average latency of just over 15ms, while the LG V50 achieved a much slower 25ms.

The P40 Lite’s impressive performance is likely due to the fact that it uses the same modem as the P40 Pro – the Balong 5000.

The table below shows a summary of our 5G speed tests with the LG ThinQ V50 and Huawei P40 Lite 5G.

Network Performance Component LG ThinQ V50 Huawei P40 Lite 5G Average Download Speed 140.40Mbps 259.66Mbps Maximum Download Speed 168.96Mbps 500.62Mbps Minimum Download Speed 124.25Mbps 107.94Mbps Average Upload Speed 30.97Mbps 35.84Mbps Maximum Upload Speed 36.08Mbps 37.62Mbps Minimum Upload Speed 16.61Mbps 32.74Mbps Average Latency 25.06ms 15.27ms Minimum Latency 19ms 14ms Maximum Latency 29ms 17ms

Location-specific results

The tables below show the top five results achieved at each location with regards to download speed on both the LG ThinQ V50 and the Huawei P40 Lite 5G.

Menlyn LG ThinQ V50 Huawei P40 Lite 5G Download Speed Upload Speed Latency Download Speed Upload Speed Latency 168.96Mbps 36.08Mbps 19ms 500.62Mbps 36.39Mbps 17ms 165.48Mbps 34.62Mbps 20ms 495.72Mbps 35.74Mbps 17ms 156.01Mbps 34.62Mbps 20ms 494.28Mbps 35.46Mbps 16ms 152.79Mbps 33.66Mbps 22ms 478.67Mbps 36.95Mbps 17ms 147.12Mbps 31.98Mbps 20ms 445.54Mbps 36.67Mbps 15ms 157.872Mbps 34.192Mbps 20.2ms 482.97Mbps 36.24Mbps 16.4ms *Average performance in bold

Eco Park LG ThinQ V50 Huawei P40 Lite 5G Download Speed Upload Speed Latency Download Speed Upload Speed Latency 147.31Mbps 34.27Mbps 27ms 190.25Mbps 36.41Mbps 15ms 136.01Mbps 34.87Mbps 29ms 188.16Mbps 36.93Mbps 14ms 134.14Mbps 34.72Mbps 27ms 183.63Mbps 37.62Mbps 14ms 133.51Mbps 34.82Mbps 27ms 181.16Mbps 36.06Mbps 15ms 129.34Mbps 31.92Mbps 29ms 176.40Mbps 37.34Mbps 15ms 136.062Mbps 34.12Mbps 27.8ms 183.92Mbps 36.87Mbps 14.6ms *Average performance in bold