The best smartphones under R5,000

As flagship smartphones continue to improve in quality, their price tags also become larger.

There are clear benefits that flagship smartphones offer over cheaper alternatives, but many people cannot justify spending more than R20,000 on a smartphone.

Many smartphone users may simply need a reliable device that offers decent performance and a good camera.

For these users, there are a number of smartphones available for under R5,000 that fit the bill.

We have listed some of the best smartphones available in South Africa that fit these criteria.

Pricing for these smartphones is sourced from Takealot.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 – R3,899

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 was, until recently, the latest entrant in the Chinese smartphone maker’s Note range.

It sports a quad-lens camera system, which is impressive in its price range.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Operating System Android 9 Display 6.3-inch 2,340 x 1,080 IPS LCD Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB Rear camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 13MP Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C Battery 4,000mAh

Samsung Galaxy A30s – R4,899

The Samsung Galaxy A30s is the option that targets the R5,000 price range from Samsung’s extensive list of smartphones.

Sporting solid specifications across the board, this is a great option for those looking for a mid-range smartphone from the reliable Samsung brand.

Samsung Galaxy A30s Operating System Android 9 Display 6.4-inch 1,560 x 720 AMOLED Processor Samsung Exynos 7904 RAM 4GB Storage 128GB Rear camera 25MP + 8MP + 5MP Front camera 16MP Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C Battery 4,000mAh

Huawei Y7 2019 – R3,499

The Huawei Y7 2019 is a great option for users who want a reliable smartphone while saving some money compared to other smartphones closer to the R5,000 price point.

It serves as a great mid-point in the range of smartphones available around the R2,000 and R5,000 price points.

Huawei Y7 2019 Operating System EMUI 8 Display 6.26-inch 1,520 x 720 IPS LCD Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 RAM 3GB Storage 32GB Rear Camera 13MP + 2MP Front Camera 8MP Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 Battery 4,000mAh

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S – R4,699

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S is an impressive upgrade from Xiaomi’s Note 8 range.

It sports an improved quad-lens camera system and a large battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S Operating System Android 10 Display 6.67-inch 2,400 x 1,080 IPS LCD Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G RAM 4GB Storage 64GB Rear camera 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Front camera 16MP Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Battery 5,020mAh

Huawei Y7p – R3,899

The Huawei Y7p is Huawei’s latest entry into the sub-R4,000 market.

It offers users a triple-lens camera system and impressive specifications across the board for a smartphone in this price range.

Huawei Y7p Operating System EMUI 9 Display 6.39-inch 720 x 1,560 IPS LCD Processor Kirin 710F RAM 4GB Storage 64GB Rear camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Front camera 8MP Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Battery 4,000mAh

Hisense Infinity H40 Rock – R4,699

The Hisense Infinity H40 Rock is a solid competitor from a brand other than Huawei, Samsung, and Xiaomi.

It offers an HD+ display and an impressive 5,510mAh battery, while this version also comes with ‘Battery Armour’ – which offers an additional 4,500mAh battery power.

Hisense Infinity H40 Rock Operating System Android 9 Display 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD Processor MediaTek Helio P60 RAM 4GB Storage 128GB Rear camera 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 8MP Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 Battery 5,510mAh

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 – R4,699

The Huawei Y9 Prime offers great value, including a triple-lens camera system, 4GB ram, and 128GB storage.

It also has a 16MP pop-up selfie camera, which is a useful feature and stands out at this price range.

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 Operating System EMUI 9 Display 6.59-inch 2,340 x 1,080 IPS LCD CPU HiSilicon Kirin 710F RAM 4GB Storage 128GB Rear Camera 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera Pop-up 16MP Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Battery 4,000mAh

Samsung Galaxy A21s – R4,199

The Samsung Galaxy A21s is another great option from Samsung.

It includes a quad-lens camera system and supports Bluetooth 5.0.

Samsung Galaxy A21s Operating System Android 10 Display 6.5-inch 1,600 x 720 PLS LCD CPU Exynos 850 RAM 3GB Storage 32GB Rear Camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 13MP Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Battery 5,000mAh

The Nokia 5.3 is a great alternative to the Samsung, Huawei, and Xiaomi options already discussed.

It offers a quad-lens camera, 64GB of storage, and an octa-core processor.

Nokia 5.3 Operating System Android 10 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Display 6.55-inch 1,600 x 720 IPS LCD RAM 3GB Storage 64GB Rear camera 13MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 8MP Connectivity 802.11 ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 Battery 4,000mAh

Now read: How much a new iPhone costs in South Africa vs The World