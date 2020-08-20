The best smartphones under R5,000

As flagship smartphones continue to improve in quality, their price tags also become larger.
There are clear benefits that flagship smartphones offer over cheaper alternatives, but many people cannot justify spending more than R20,000 on a smartphone.
Many smartphone users may simply need a reliable device that offers decent performance and a good camera.
For these users, there are a number of smartphones available for under R5,000 that fit the bill.
We have listed some of the best smartphones available in South Africa that fit these criteria.
Pricing for these smartphones is sourced from Takealot.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 – R3,899
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 was, until recently, the latest entrant in the Chinese smartphone maker’s Note range.
It sports a quad-lens camera system, which is impressive in its price range.
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
|Operating System
|Android 9
|Display
|6.3-inch 2,340 x 1,080 IPS LCD
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB
|Rear camera
|48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|13MP
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C
|Battery
|4,000mAh
Samsung Galaxy A30s – R4,899
The Samsung Galaxy A30s is the option that targets the R5,000 price range from Samsung’s extensive list of smartphones.
Sporting solid specifications across the board, this is a great option for those looking for a mid-range smartphone from the reliable Samsung brand.
|Samsung Galaxy A30s
|Operating System
|Android 9
|Display
|6.4-inch 1,560 x 720 AMOLED
|Processor
|Samsung Exynos 7904
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Rear camera
|25MP + 8MP + 5MP
|Front camera
|16MP
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C
|Battery
|4,000mAh
Huawei Y7 2019 – R3,499
The Huawei Y7 2019 is a great option for users who want a reliable smartphone while saving some money compared to other smartphones closer to the R5,000 price point.
It serves as a great mid-point in the range of smartphones available around the R2,000 and R5,000 price points.
|Huawei Y7 2019
|Operating System
|EMUI 8
|Display
|6.26-inch 1,520 x 720 IPS LCD
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|RAM
|3GB
|Storage
|32GB
|Rear Camera
|13MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|8MP
|Connectivity
|802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
|Battery
|4,000mAh
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S – R4,699
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S is an impressive upgrade from Xiaomi’s Note 8 range.
It sports an improved quad-lens camera system and a large battery.
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
|Operating System
|Android 10
|Display
|6.67-inch 2,400 x 1,080 IPS LCD
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB
|Rear camera
|48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|16MP
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
|Battery
|5,020mAh
Huawei Y7p – R3,899
The Huawei Y7p is Huawei’s latest entry into the sub-R4,000 market.
It offers users a triple-lens camera system and impressive specifications across the board for a smartphone in this price range.
|Huawei Y7p
|Operating System
|EMUI 9
|Display
|6.39-inch 720 x 1,560 IPS LCD
|Processor
|Kirin 710F
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB
|Rear camera
|48MP + 8MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|8MP
|Connectivity
|802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
|Battery
|4,000mAh
Hisense Infinity H40 Rock – R4,699
The Hisense Infinity H40 Rock is a solid competitor from a brand other than Huawei, Samsung, and Xiaomi.
It offers an HD+ display and an impressive 5,510mAh battery, while this version also comes with ‘Battery Armour’ – which offers an additional 4,500mAh battery power.
|Hisense Infinity H40 Rock
|Operating System
|Android 9
|Display
|6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio P60
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Rear camera
|13MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|8MP
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
|Battery
|5,510mAh
Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 – R4,699
The Huawei Y9 Prime offers great value, including a triple-lens camera system, 4GB ram, and 128GB storage.
It also has a 16MP pop-up selfie camera, which is a useful feature and stands out at this price range.
|Huawei Y9 Prime 2019
|Operating System
|EMUI 9
|Display
|6.59-inch 2,340 x 1,080 IPS LCD
|CPU
|HiSilicon Kirin 710F
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Rear Camera
|16MP + 8MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|Pop-up 16MP
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
|Battery
|4,000mAh
Samsung Galaxy A21s – R4,199
The Samsung Galaxy A21s is another great option from Samsung.
It includes a quad-lens camera system and supports Bluetooth 5.0.
|Samsung Galaxy A21s
|Operating System
|Android 10
|Display
|6.5-inch 1,600 x 720 PLS LCD
|CPU
|Exynos 850
|RAM
|3GB
|Storage
|32GB
|Rear Camera
|48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|13MP
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
|Battery
|5,000mAh
Nokia 5.3 – R4,999
The Nokia 5.3 is a great alternative to the Samsung, Huawei, and Xiaomi options already discussed.
It offers a quad-lens camera, 64GB of storage, and an octa-core processor.
|Nokia 5.3
|Operating System
|Android 10
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Display
|6.55-inch 1,600 x 720 IPS LCD
|RAM
|3GB
|Storage
|64GB
|Rear camera
|13MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|8MP
|Connectivity
|802.11 ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
|Battery
|4,000mAh
