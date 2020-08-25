Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 specifications revealed

A new video review has revealed the specifications of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 2 foldable smartphone.

After numerous reports, Samsung officially announced the Z Fold 2 earlier this month but provided limited details on specifications and pricing.

The company said it would reveal more details about the smartphone on 1 September.

However, Chinese YouTube channel Inspiration Institute has managed to get their hands on one of the smartphones and provided a full review of it.

The video offers details and impressions of the new Z Fold 2’s design, displays, camera, and other specifications.

According to a translation of the review, the durability and practicality of the device are greatly improved.

“We would like to call it the best folding-screen phone, the flagship of the year 2020,” the description stated.

Bigger display and improved design

Some of the biggest improvements on the new model have been made in the display department, with both the internal and external screen now supporting HDR10+.

The front display size has been improved from 4.6-inches to 6.2-inches, sporting a resolution of 2,326 x 840. Its notch has also been replaced with a hole-punch for the front camera.

Inspiration Institute said this makes the Z Fold suitable for gaming even when closed, and included a short video of PUBG Mobile running on this display to show this.

When opened, users are greeted with a 7.6-inch screen comprising two dynamic AMOLED displays with a combined 2,208 x 1,768 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

The folding display is now made of thin glass, rather than the polymer of the first-generation Fold.

The overall design of the smartphone is described as being “boxier”, with sharper corners and flat sides.

The back of the phone is also made of glass, which is shiny on the black model and frosted on the rose gold version.

The new hinge allows users to position the display in a variety of angles, which provides several use-cases when combined with Samsung’s Flex UI software.

Specifications and camera

The smartphone pairs a Snapdragon 865+ processor with 12GB RAM, and packs 256GB of storage and a 4,500mAh battery pack supporting 25W fast wired charging and 11W fast wireless charging.

For wireless connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

Photography and video shooting can be performed with a rear triple-camera system comprising three 12MP sensors contained in a large rectangular bump.

No details were available on the front camera’s specifications.

According to the reviewer, the Fold 2’s pair of stereo speakers were probably the loudest he had come across on a smartphone.

To substantiate this, he performed a volume test comparing it with several other prominent dual-speaker phones.

Price and availability

Samsung South Africa told MyBroadband that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be available locally towards the end of September.

Below is Inspiration Institute’s review of the Z Fold 2, as well as screenshots from the video.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 screenshots