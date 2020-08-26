Samsung could merge its Galaxy S and Note smartphone lineups

Samsung is planning to bundle its S Pen stylus with a Galaxy S smartphone in 2021, according to a report from South Korean site The Elec.

The report suggests that Samsung wants to simplify its annual line-up to a regular flagship launch in the first half of the year, and a foldable line-up in the second half.

This would supposedly see Samsung merge the Note and S line-up for the first launch, while the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be released later in the year.

The publication cited industry sources who said the company will launch three new Galaxy S models in the first half of 2021, with the top-end unit coming with the stylus.

The next S range is codenamed “Unbound”, with three upcoming models under the project names M1, N2, and O3.

The O3 will be the top-specced model, which could be the next Ultra variant if Samsung sticks to its current naming convention.

It is not yet known if Samsung will use the Galaxy S21 moniker for this line-up.

The company could possibly skip to S30, like Huawei did with its P and Mate series, or opt for a completely new naming scheme.

Lower sales

A decision to merge the Galaxy S and Note series could make sense for Samsung, given that the available hardware on the smartphones has grown increasingly similar.

Previously, the Note distinguished itself from the S series by having a larger screen which makes working on the smartphone with a stylus more comfortable.

However, the trend of increasing display sizes on flagships has meant that there is very little difference between the two offerings.

The screens on the largest models from each range – the S20 Ultra and Note 20 Ultra – now only differ around 0.1 inches in size.

Additionally, reports indicate that Samsung’s S20 series is selling substantially worse than the S10, while Samsung also anticipates low demand for the Note 20.

According to an earlier report from The Elec, current estimates show that Samsung sold 3.5 million units of the S20 Plus, the top-selling unit in the range, in Q1 2020.

This was compared with 5.2 million units of the Galaxy S10, the best-selling unit in the previous line-up, sold in Q1 2019.

Creating a single line-up could save manufacturing costs, and allow Samsung to increase its Ultra-Thin glass (UTG) production for foldable phones.

