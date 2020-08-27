Apple’s foldable iPhone will have two screens – Report

Apple is working on an iPhone which will feature a dual-screen extendable display, according to Front Page Tech analyst Jon Prosser.

Various reports have speculated that the company is developing a clamshell foldable smartphone to take on the likes of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola’s latest Razr.

Prosser said that multiple sources have confirmed to him that an existing prototype of such an iPhone exists.

However, unlike Samsung, Huawei, and Motorola’s foldable smartphones, Apple is using two separate display panels to form a single large main screen.

According to Prosser, the prototype features round, stainless steel edges, similar to the design on the iPhone 11.

The main extended display does not have a notch but instead has a small bezel on the outer display which will house the components needed for Apple’s proprietary Face ID biometrics.

For opening and closing the smartphone, it will use a new fabric hinge which was previously reported on by Patently Apple.

Under a patent secured with the USPTO, Apple described an adjustable bending structure which includes a stack of layers that can transition from an uncompressed state to a compressed state.

This new design will supposedly improve durability, longevity, and stop debris like dust from entering the hinge.

The patent further said that the hinge could be employed in other Apple devices, including laptops and tablets.

Continuous dual-screen

Apple is not the first manufacturer to combine two screens to provide a single larger display.

Prosser claims that unlike other dual-screen smartphones – such as the Microsoft Surface Duo and LG V60 ThinQ – the dual-screen iPhone’s displays will appear to be a single, continuous unit when unfolded.

There is currently no indication if, or when, Apple will bring a foldable iPhone to the market, although Prosser has claimed it won’t be in 2020.

Below is a video from YouTube channel ConceptsiPhone which shows what a foldable iPhone might look like.

