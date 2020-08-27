120Hz display and LiDAR unveiled in iPhone 12 leak

Images and video of an iPhone 12 range prototype have been leaked by Jon Prosser, detailing new information about the upcoming range of Apple smartphones.

It is worth noting that models such as these are subject to change, meaning that the leaked images and videos by Prosser are not necessarily identical to whatever final product Apple releases.

However, Prosser noted that the phone he has leaked is a PVT (product validation test) iPhone 12 Pro Max unit, which are the same units that intended to be sold to customers provided they pass the required tests.

According to Prosser’s leaked images and videos, the iPhone 12 Pro Max will support LiDAR assisted autofocus.

Additionally, new video recording modes have reportedly been added to the new iPhone which allows users to capture 4K 120FPS and 4K 240FPS slow-motion video.

Other camera features that were unveiled in the leaks include enhanced night mode, advanced noise reduction, and bit depth video.

While the leaks do not provide information on the lenses used in the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s camera, Prosser’s source noted that the rear camera module is about 10% larger than in the previous-generation equivalent iPhone.

Face ID is reportedly more accurate and faster than before and can unlock at a wider variety of angles.

Display and design

One big focus of many prospective iPhone 12 range customers is whether the smartphone would support a 120Hz refresh rate.

It is therefore notable that the PVT model leaked by Prosser has an option to enable high refresh rate and adaptive refresh rate, which would allow the display to reach up to 120Hz.

However, Prosser cautioned that only about half of the models that the PVT engineers are testing support 120Hz. This would imply that Apple is still uncertain whether it should include the 120Hz display.

Prosser also showed off the new iPhone 12 Pro Max’s notch, which he said is essentially identical in size to that on the iPhone 11 in size.

This is despite it looking slightly smaller – which Prosser said is merely an illusion due to the fact that the bezels have been made smaller, and the display slightly bigger.

Watch Prosser’s full video on the leaks below.