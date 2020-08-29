Everything we know about the iPhone 12

Apple fans are waiting for the iPhone 12 to launch this year so they can upgrade their current iPhones with Apple’s latest models.

Leaks have suggested that the iPhone 12 range will launch on 8 September at a special event alongside the Watch Series 6 and a new iPad.

Until then, we must rely on leaks and reports to garner insight into what we can expect from the new smartphones.

Rumours indicate that there will be four iPhone 12 models: a 5.4-inch iPhone 12, 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max and iPhone 12 Pro smartphones, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The two iPhone 12 smartphones will reportedly use an aluminium body, while the iPhone 12 Pro models will offer a stainless steel option.

A report by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that the upcoming iPhone 12 range will not include a power adapter or EarPods in the box.

This decision was made to offset the cost of adding 5G to its smartphones, Kuo said, and will likely allow Apple to sell its upcoming smartphones at similar prices to the current iPhone 11 range.

However, a recent report from TrendForce contests this, claiming that despite Apple’s best efforts, its new iPhone range will probably cost more than the iPhone 11.

TrendForce predicted the following starting prices for the iPhone 12:

iPhone 12 – $699 to $749

iPhone 12 Max – $799 to $849

iPhone 12 Pro – $1,049 or $1,099

iPhone 12 Pro Max – $1,149 to $1,199

The initial pricing of the iPhone 11 range is below:

iPhone 11 – $699

iPhone 11 Pro – $999

iPhone 11 Pro Max – $1,099

Design and camera

According to a leaked prototype of the iPhone 12 Pro Max from Jon Prosser, the iPhone 12 will have a very similar notch to the iPhone 11.

He notes that the smartphone uses a thinner bezel than the previous range, while the display is slightly larger to compensate.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max has relatively flat sides, much like the iPhone 4 and 5 had, while the edges of the display curve slightly.

The rear camera bump is reportedly noticeably larger than the iPhone 11’s.

TrendForce believes that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max will both have a dual-lens camera with two 12MP lenses.

It said that the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max both have a third 12MP lens, as well as support for LiDAR.

Prosser’s leaked content also showed that the iPhone 12 Pro Max will support LiDAR.

New video recording modes have reportedly been added which will allow users to capture 4K 120FPS and 4K 240FPS slow-motion video.

Other camera features that were unveiled in the leaks include enhanced night mode, advanced noise reduction, and bit depth video.

Face ID is also reportedly more accurate and faster than before and can unlock at a wider variety of angles.

Performance

According to a previous report from Prosser, the iPhone 12 range is expected to use Apple’s upgraded A14 chip.

This chip is better at processing AI and AR tasks than previous versions, and crucially supports 5G.

According to leaks collated by TomsHardware, users can expect the following specifications and pricing for the iPhone 12 range: