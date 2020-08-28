iPhone 12 will be more expensive than iPhone 11 – Report

Despite Apple taking measures to cut the cost of making the iPhone 12 range, it will still cost more than the iPhone 11 equivalents.

This is according to TrendForce, which provided pricing for the new iPhone 12 range in a recent report.

TrendForce projected the following starting prices for the iPhone 12 range:

iPhone 12 – $699 to $749

iPhone 12 Max – $799 to 849

iPhone 12 Pro – $1,049 or $1,099

iPhone 12 Pro Max – $1,149 to $1,199

In contrast, this is the initial pricing of the iPhone 11 range:

iPhone 11 – $699

iPhone 11 Pro – $999

iPhone 11 Pro Max – $1,099

Reports had previously indicated that Apple would take aggressive measures – such as a weaker battery and not including a charger in the box – to ensure that the iPhone 12 range was not more expensive than its iPhone 11 counterpart.

According to the above data, however, only the baseline iPhone 12 could end up being the same price as its iPhone 11 range equivalent.

TrendForce also claimed that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max will both have a dual-lens camera with two 12MP lenses, while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max have a third 12MP lens.

It projects that the full range of iPhone 12 smartphones will be launched in October.

Good quarterly iPhone production

TrendForce also noted in its report that iPhone production rose by 8% in Q2 2020 thanks to better-than-expected sales of both the iPhone SE and the iPhone 11.

41 million units were produced in this period, and TrendForce expects the positive demand trend for current-generation iPhones to continue into Q3.

It noted that as Apple will also begin mass producing its new iPhone 12 series, its quarterly smartphone production should be raised even more.

“However, recent orders by the Trump administration barring U.S. businesses from carrying out transactions with TikTok, WeChat, and their respective parent companies ByteDance and Tencent may have an impact on Apple’s sales performances in the Chinese market going forward,” TrendForce noted.

Leaked iPhone details

Images and video of an iPhone 12 range prototype have been leaked by Jon Prosser, detailing new information about the upcoming smartphones.

According to Prosser’s leaked images and videos, the iPhone 12 Pro Max will support LiDAR assisted autofocus.

The leak also found that the iPhone 12 is being tested with a 120Hz display that offers an adaptive refresh rate.

Only half of the test units had this 120Hz display option, so it is not yet confirmed whether this will ship with the final product.

Watch the full video with all the leaks below.

