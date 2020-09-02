Watch – LG teases swivelling dual-screen smartphone

LG has released a short video teasing the reveal of an upcoming swivelling dual-screen device.

The video appears to confirm a previous report that LG was working on an unusual dual-screen smartphone codenamed “Wing”.

According to concept images and details first revealed by South Korean publications Herald Corp and ETNews, the smartphone features a primary top display that measures 6.8-inches.

This display can be swivelled into a horizontal position at the top of the phone, revealing a bottom vertical 4-inch display.

This creates a T-shaped form factor, which looks to be confirmed in the video.

The exact purpose of this design is still unknown, although it could potentially allow for better multitasking.

For example, the top display can be used to show a video, while the bottom unit allows for viewing and adding comments.

The setup could also work well for mobile gaming, with the bottom display acting as a dedicated input area while the top display shows the actual game and remains completely unobscured by the user’s fingers.

Dual-screen trend

While this form-factor is unique, LG is no newcomer to dual-screen smartphones.

Its V50, V60, and G8X smartphones are also offered with an additional display as an accessory.

This display can be mounted in a case alongside the smartphone, which links them together to act like a dual-monitor setup.

Several other manufacturers are releasing or working on their own dual-screen smartphones.

Microsoft’s Surface Duo – which folds downs the middle like a book – is set to launch on 10 September.

Apple is also reportedly developing its own dual-screen clamshell-style smartphone, similar to Samsung’s foldable Galaxy Z Flip.

LG will unveil the T-shaped dual-screen device in a live-streamed event on its LG Global Mobile YouTube Channel on 14 September.

Below is the video invitation for the event.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Now read: LG unveils wearable air purifier