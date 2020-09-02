Hands-on with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 – Photos

Samsung launched its new Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G smartphone in South Africa on Tuesday, with the device set to roll out locally from 25 September.

The flagship foldable smartphone will be available for pre-order from 7 September and will be priced at R49,999.

Samsung states that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 “combines the portability and flexibility of a smartphone with the power and screen size of a tablet for ultimate productivity”.

“Whether folded or unfolded, you can enjoy a luxury mobile experience with Galaxy Z Fold 2’s premium design,” the company said.

Following the local launch of the event, Samsung invited media to try out the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

We took the opportunity to get our hands on the new foldable smartphone – here is what we thought of the R49,999 Galaxy Z Fold 2.

A big improvement

It is immediately obvious that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is a major improvement over the first-generation Galaxy Fold.

The hinge feels sturdier and smoother, and the smartphone’s cover display is far larger than before.

This means the device is slightly heavier than Samsung’s first folding phone, but it makes up for this by having a more premium feel and a number of hardware improvements.

The folding display is built of ultra-thin glass, which means there is almost no noticeable crease when using it in its unfolded configuration.

Samsung’s new hinge also lets you unfold the screen out at specific angles depending on how you are using the device.

The hardware inside the smartphone is also impressive.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 boasts 5G connectivity and impressive battery life thanks to the dynamic refresh rate of its foldable display.

Hands-on

In our brief time with the device, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 impressed us with its premium design and the way its software interacts with its folding mechanism.

Apps resize and continue seamlessly when you unfold the smartphone, and the bezel-less main display is ideal for watching videos or intensive reading.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2’s camera layout is also impressively functional, thanks to its three separate camera zones.

There is a primary triple-lens camera on the rear of the smartphone, as well as single 10MP cameras embedded in both the cover and primary display.

This allows you to use the smartphone in either its folded or unfolded configuration to take selfies, make video calls, and take high-quality 4K videos.

Using the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in its unfolded configuration was more comfortable than we expected, as the software has been designed to enable quick navigation using only a single hand.

The touchscreen also feels great, and there is no bump or crease when swiping across the middle of the display.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be available in South Africa from 25 September, with contract pricing expected to start at R2,799.

Photos of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 are posted below.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G