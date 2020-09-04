Vivo launches X50 flagship smartphones in South Africa

Vivo has launched its new X50 and X50 Pro smartphones in South Africa, which offer professional-grade camera technologies.

“X50 series is a professional photography flagship smartphone for consumers to record and share the best moments of their lives in a simple way,” said Vivo Head of Middle-East and Africa Business Jet Xu.

“With stable-shooting capabilities, outstanding lenses and sensors, and an overall advanced camera system, the X50 series flagship devices allow users to capture all of life’s stories with professional quality.”

The X50 Pro smartphone boasts a quad-lens camera system including a 48MP primary camera lens which is powered by a gimbal camera system.

Vivo said that this gimbal lens ensures that users can take clear and high-quality images and videos – even in the dark.

The X50 Pro also boasts a 13MP pro portrait lens, an 8MP super wide-angle lens, and an 8MP, 5x telescopic lens that also includes 60x Hyper Zoom.

This camera system supports photography modes such as Super Night Mode and Astro Mode, which Vivo says allow users to capture great photos of both city and country scenes at night.

Performance

The Vivo X50 series supports 5G and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor.

These smartphones also offer 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and are powered by a 4,315mAh battery.

In terms of its display, these two X50 series smartphones boast 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED displays which boast a 90Hz refresh rate and support HDR 10+ technology.

Pricing and specifications

Vivo said the X50 and X50 Pro smartphones will be available for purchase from Vodacom in South Africa and will be priced as follows:

Vivo X50 – R16,999

Vivo X50 Pro – R19,999

Photographs and specifications of the Vivo X50 and X50 Pro are below.