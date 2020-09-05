The best smartphones you can buy for under R10,000

Flagship smartphones offer fantastic features but they also have expensive price tags, often requiring buyers to fork out about R30,000.

While these smartphones offer impressive performance and features for those who can afford them, this is simply not a realistic price to pay for a smartphone for many South Africans.

However, some users still want a smartphone that has a premium look and feel, and that offers impressive performance.

These users could spend up to R10,000 for a smartphone that offers high-quality performance and build quality.

While these handsets might not be as powerful as their R30,000 counterparts, they offer superior value for money.

If you have a budget of R10,000 for a new smartphone, there are many great options for you to choose from.

We have picked some of the best smartphones currently available in South Africa that cost under R10,000.

The prices for these smartphones are sourced from Takealot.

The Huawei P40 Lite is an affordable alternative to the more expensive P40 flagship models – the P40, P40 Pro, and P40 Pro+.

Despite this, the Huawei P40 Lite offers impressive hardware – such as 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a quad-lens rear camera system.

Huawei P40 Lite Display 6.4-inch 2,310 x 1,080 IPS LCD Processor HiSilicon Kirin 810 RAM 6GB Storage 128GB, Nano Memory Card Main Camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Battery 4,200mAh iPhone SE 64GB – R9,999

The iPhone SE was launched in April 2020 and is designed to offer Apple fans an alternative smartphone that is more affordable than the traditional iPhone range.

It also is notable for having a very small form factor for a modern smartphone – with just a 4.7-inch LCD display.

iPhone SE 2020 Display 4.7-inch LCD (1,334 x 750) Processor A13 Bionic Storage 64GB/128GB/256GB Main Camera 12MP Battery 1,821mAh

The Samsung Galaxy A71 is an impressive mid-range smartphone from Samsung that is a great competitor to Apple’s SE 2 and Huawei’s P40 Lite.

It boasts a quad-lens camera system and offers up to 8GB RAM alongside 128GB storage – although the version available for R8,749 on Takealot is a 6GB RAM model.

Galaxy A71 Display 6.7-inch 2,400 x 1,080 AMOLED Processor Octa-Core RAM 6GB Storage 128GB + MicroSD 512GB Main Camera 64MP + 5MP + 5MP + 12MP Battery 4,500mAh

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is a great option for those looking for a cheaper option that still provides high-quality mid-range performance and features.

It boasts 6GB RAM alongside a quad-lens camera system yet costs just R5,999 – making it a great option for those looking to save some money.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Display 6.67-inch 2,400 x 1,080 IPS LCD Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G RAM 6GB Storage 64GB Main Camera 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Battery 5,020mAh

The Samsung Galaxy A51 is a cheaper alternative to the A71 but still offers great performance and value.

It sports offers a quad-lens camera system as well as a full HD display, and up to 8GB of RAM – although the option for R6,995 at Takealot offers 4GB RAM.

Galaxy A51 Display 6.5-inch 2,400 x 1,080 AMOLED Processor Octa-Core RAM 4GB/6GB/8GB Storage 64GB/128GB + MicroSD 512GB Main Camera 48MP + 5MP + 5MP + 12MP Battery 4,000mAh

Hisense Infinity H40 128GB The Hisense Infinity H40 smartphone is the flagship offering from Hisense. It offers 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a quad-lens rear camera system. Hisense Infinity H40 Display 6.53-inch 1,080 x 2,340 LCD Processor Octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 RAM 4GB Storage 128GB, microSD up to 512GB Main camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Battery 4,510mAh Sony Xperia 10 64GB – R5,990

The Sony Xperia 10 is a mid-range smartphone that has a distinct look due to its 21:9 display ratio, which is the same resolution as traditional widescreen displays.

It offers 4K video recording and offers impressive audio features such as LDAC technology and a Digital Sound Enhancement Engine.

Sony Xperia 10 Display 6-inch HD+, 21:9 aspect ratio Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 RAM 3GB Storage 64GB Main Camera 13MP + 5MP Battery 2,870mAh

The LG K61 smartphone is LG’s competitor in the mid-range smartphone market and touts its camera as its biggest feature.

The quad-lens system offers a variety of photography opportunities, while advanced Quad Cell technology turns the brightness up and the noise down for outstanding photos even in challenging or low-light conditions.