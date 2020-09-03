HTC smartphones are coming back to South Africa – Here is what they will cost

HTC smartphones are set to return to South Africa in mid-October, thanks to ICT company Evercomm.

Evercomm obtained the exclusive rights to relaunch the HTC mobile phone brand in South Africa earlier this year, and the company told MyBroadband that it would release a range of HTC smartphones in the country over the next few months.

“Over the next few months, Evercomm will release a range of HTC phones – a brand which was renowned for being on the forefront of technological innovation and high-quality products,” Evercomm said.

Evercomm has also previously introduced its own cellular brand, Hurricane Mobile, to the country and the company is an approved partner of Google to import GSM-approved smart devices into South Africa and the SADC region.

“Backed by the Evermarc group with its 20+ years of experience, Evercomm also provides innovative retail, distribution and warehousing management solutions for global technology companies across South Africa,” Evercomm said.

“It aims to bring unrivalled shared value to all its partners while staying true to the company’s core values of respect, accountability, and diversity.”

HTC Wildfire smartphones

Evercomm told MyBroadband that HTC devices would arrive in South Africa from the middle of October 2020.

One of the first ranges to be launched in the country will be the HTC Wildfire Series smartphones.

Below are the HTC Wildfire smartphones which will launch in South Africa, along with their approximate retail prices:

HTC Wildfire E Lite – R1,649

HTC Wildfire E1 – R2,799

HTC Wildfire E1 Plus – R2,999

HTC Wildfire E2 – R3,699

These budget smartphones sport impressive specifications for their price tags, and they run Android with Google Mobile Services (GMS).

“The HTC Wildfire E Lite will be launched first and will be available at retail stores from the second last week of October,” Evercomm told MyBroadband.

“The others on this list will be unveiled consecutively, one after the other, until the end of 2020.”

Evercomm said the HTC Wildfire E3 is planned to launch during the first quarter of 2021.