Oppo smartphones coming to South Africa

Oppo has said it will officially launch its products in South Africa.

The company did not state when it will officially launch local operations or a new product lineup in South Africa, but it is expected that more information will become available next week.

Oppo is a major international smartphone manufacturer with a presence in many countries around the world.

Its device range comprises everything from entry-level smartphones to cutting-edge technology such as the Oppo Find X 2 Pro and Reno4 series.

While it has not revealed which devices it will bring to South Africa, Oppo has a South African website that lists two smartphones as “coming soon” – the Oppo A72 and Oppo A53.

The website also lists a pair of Oppo Enco W11 True Wireless Headphones, which are the manufacturer’s competitors to Samsung’s Galaxy Buds, Huawei’s FreeBuds, and Apple’s AirPods.

It is not yet clear whether the devices listed on the Oppo South Africa website will comprise the initial launch lineup.

These products are detailed below.

Oppo A72

The Oppo A72 is a mid-range smartphone with powerful flagship features, including a 48MP AI quad camera and massive 5,000mAh battery.

There is a fingerprint sensor on the side of the smartphone, and the 1080p display sports an almost bezel-less design.

The Oppo A72 boasts 4GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage, and it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset.

Full specifications of the device are shown below.

Oppo A72 Operating System Android 10 Main Display 6.5-inch 2,400 x 1,080 IPS LCD Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 RAM 4GB Storage 128GB Rear camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 16MP Network LTE Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C Battery 5,000mAh

Oppo A53

The Oppo A53 boasts an impressive 6.5-inch 90Hz display and a 5,000mAh battery capacity with support for 18W fast-charging.

It sports a triple-lens rear camera system, as well as a single 16MP front-facing camera which sits in a punch-hole notch in the corner of the screen.

The device has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460.

Below are the full specifications.

Oppo A53 Operating System Android 10 Main Display 6.5-inch 720 x 1,600 IPS LCD Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB Rear camera 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 16MP Network LTE Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C Battery 5,000mAh

Oppo Enco W11

Oppo’s Enco W11 earbuds are the company’s competitors to Apple’s AirPods and Samsung’s Galaxy Buds.

They offer a battery life of 5 hours and IP55 dust and water resistance, and they are bundled with a charging case that delivers 20 hours of playback time.

“Just a 15 minute charge can power 1 hour of playback time, so your music can accompany you even when time is too tight for a full charge,” Oppo states on its website.

The earbuds comprise 8mm dynamic drivers with enhanced bass and support for AAC music formats.