Oppo smartphones officially launched in South Africa

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has officially landed in South Africa, offering a number of devices in the country.

Oppo is the second-biggest smartphone manufacturer in China, and it has a major presence in a number of countries around the world, where it offers everything from entry-level handsets to cutting-edge flagship smartphones.

The company has the largest smartphone market share in Egypt and in South East Asia, and it has seen 102% year-on-year growth in Western Europe.

In a presentation on the launch of its smartphones in South Africa, Oppo said it has partnered with a number of major retailers to offers its mid-range A-series smartphones in the country.

These will be available from 7 October locally.

The company did not provide recommended retail pricing for its new smartphones, except for the Oppo A72, which it said will be priced at R6,999.

The devices which will be available in South Africa this year include the following:

Oppo A15 – TBA

Oppo A53s – TBA

Oppo A72 – R6,999

“All Oppo devices will be coming with Oppo rewards, which include accessories and vouchers for Superbalist, Netflix, Go Gamers, and Google Play,” the company said.

“Next year in 2021, we will be launching our flagship product,” it added.

Below are the Oppo smartphones confirmed to be coming to South Africa.

Oppo A15

The Oppo A15 will be the most affordable handset in the A Series range.

The specifications for the Oppo A15 have not yet confirmed at the time of writing, but the company said it will offer the following:

6.5-inch HD+ Display

Triple rear camera

4,320mAh

Android 10

Oppo A53s

The Oppo A53s boasts an impressive 6.5-inch 90Hz display and a 5,000mAh battery capacity with support for 18W fast-charging.

It sports a triple-lens rear camera system, as well as a single 16MP front-facing camera which sits in a punch-hole notch in the corner of the screen.

The device has 128GB of internal storage and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460.

Below are the full specifications.

Oppo A53s Operating System Android 10 Main Display 6.5-inch 720 x 1,600 IPS LCD Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 RAM 4GB Storage 128GB Rear camera 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 16MP Network LTE Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C Battery 5,000mAh

Oppo A72

The Oppo A72 is a mid-range smartphone with powerful flagship features, including a 48MP AI quad camera and massive 5,000mAh battery.

There is a fingerprint sensor on the side of the smartphone, and the 1080p display sports an almost bezel-less design.

The Oppo A72 boasts 4GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage, and it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset.

Full specifications of the device are shown below.