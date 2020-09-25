Oppo smartphones officially launched in South Africa

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has officially landed in South Africa, offering a number of devices in the country.
Oppo is the second-biggest smartphone manufacturer in China, and it has a major presence in a number of countries around the world, where it offers everything from entry-level handsets to cutting-edge flagship smartphones.
The company has the largest smartphone market share in Egypt and in South East Asia, and it has seen 102% year-on-year growth in Western Europe.
In a presentation on the launch of its smartphones in South Africa, Oppo said it has partnered with a number of major retailers to offers its mid-range A-series smartphones in the country.
These will be available from 7 October locally.
The company did not provide recommended retail pricing for its new smartphones, except for the Oppo A72, which it said will be priced at R6,999.
The devices which will be available in South Africa this year include the following:
- Oppo A15 – TBA
- Oppo A53s – TBA
- Oppo A72 – R6,999
“All Oppo devices will be coming with Oppo rewards, which include accessories and vouchers for Superbalist, Netflix, Go Gamers, and Google Play,” the company said.
“Next year in 2021, we will be launching our flagship product,” it added.
Below are the Oppo smartphones confirmed to be coming to South Africa.
Oppo A15
The Oppo A15 will be the most affordable handset in the A Series range.
The specifications for the Oppo A15 have not yet confirmed at the time of writing, but the company said it will offer the following:
- 6.5-inch HD+ Display
- Triple rear camera
- 4,320mAh
- Android 10
Oppo A53s
The Oppo A53s boasts an impressive 6.5-inch 90Hz display and a 5,000mAh battery capacity with support for 18W fast-charging.
It sports a triple-lens rear camera system, as well as a single 16MP front-facing camera which sits in a punch-hole notch in the corner of the screen.
The device has 128GB of internal storage and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460.
Below are the full specifications.
|Oppo A53s
|Operating System
|Android 10
|Main Display
|6.5-inch 720 x 1,600 IPS LCD
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Rear camera
|13MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|16MP
|Network
|LTE
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C
|Battery
|5,000mAh
Oppo A72
The Oppo A72 is a mid-range smartphone with powerful flagship features, including a 48MP AI quad camera and massive 5,000mAh battery.
There is a fingerprint sensor on the side of the smartphone, and the 1080p display sports an almost bezel-less design.
The Oppo A72 boasts 4GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage, and it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset.
Full specifications of the device are shown below.
|Oppo A72
|Operating System
|Android 10
|Main Display
|6.5-inch 2,400 x 1,080 IPS LCD
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Rear camera
|48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|16MP
|Network
|LTE
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C
|Battery
|5,000mAh
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.