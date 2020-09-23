Samsung launches Galaxy S20 Fan Edition – All the details

Samsung has revealed its latest smartphone, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE), at its latest Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan event on 23 September.

The new smartphone will be available from 2 October and is priced at $699.

South African pricing and launch date information has not yet been confirmed.

The Galaxy S20 FE is based on feedback from Samsung customers, who were surveyed on a number of topics to inform the features that are implemented on the Galaxy S20 FE.

Samsung said that the Galaxy S20 FE will offer the following features which were most sought after by consumers:

Professional-grade camera

Range of diverse colours

High refresh rate display

All-day battery

All of these features are implemented on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE , including the range of colours the device will be available in.

These include Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White.

Other quality-of-life features offered by the smartphone include an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and an optical in-display fingerprint reader.

Camera and technology

The Samsung Galaxy FE has excellent connectivity – it is available in 4G or 5G models, and it offers Wi-Fi 6 capabilities.

It has a triple-lens camera on the rear of its chassis that packs some impressive features – including 30x space zoom.

This camera system comprises a 12MP ultra-wide camera, 8MP telephoto camera, and 12MP wide camera. The smartphone also has a punch-hole front-facing 32MP camera for high-quality selfies.

One of the most important features, according to the users Samsung surveyed, is all-day battery life.

The Samsung Galaxy FE delivers this through its 4,500mAh battery and fast charging capabilities, and it also supports reverse wireless charging.

The new smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and is available with either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

It has 6GB of RAM and a Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Below are the full specifications of the device.

Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Operating System Android 10 Main Display 6.5-inch 1,080, x 2,400 AMOLED 120Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 RAM 6GB Storage 128GB / 256GB, MicroSD Rear camera 12MP + 8MP + 12MP Front camera 32MP Network 4G / 5G Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C Battery 4,500mAh

Galaxy S20 FE