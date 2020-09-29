What’s Next – In conversation with Justin Hume

Justin Hume is the Director of Integrated Mobility at Samsung South Africa and one of the most knowledgeable technology leaders in the South African smartphone industry.

In this position, Hume is responsible for sales, marketing, content, and product management at Samsung’s South and Southern African Mobile Business.

Hume has extensive experience in the smartphone market and joined Samsung South Africa as the Director of Product and Marketing in 2012.

In 2016, Hume was promoted to Chief Marketing Officer at Samsung South Africa responsible for the markets of South and Southern Africa, across all product categories.

Prior to joining Samsung South Africa, Hume was the Marketing Director at Altech Autopage Cellular.

In this interview, Hume discusses the innovative Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, one of the most interesting smartphones to ever arrive in South Africa.

Hume also gives his view on what consumers can look forward to in the future of smartphone design.

