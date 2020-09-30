Google Pixel 5 launched – Pricing and details

Google has launched its latest flagship smartphone, the Pixel 5, as well as a 5G version of its Pixel 4a device.

The Pixel 5 is the most capable handset Google has ever released in terms of connectivity and features, and it sports a modern design with thin bezels and an edge-to-edge display.

The device has a punch-hole notch for its front-facing camera, and it sports a square dual-camera array on the back of its all-aluminium chassis.

The Google Pixel 5 is available in two colours – Just Black and Sorta Sage – and will be priced at $699.

Google said the smartphone will be available in 9 countries from 15 October. South Africa is not listed among the countries that will receive the Pixel 5.

Google’s Pixel 5 is powered by a Snapdragon 765G with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

New features

The Pixel 5 offers 5G connectivity thanks to its Snapdragon 765G chipset, providing ultra-fast mobile connectivity to those with coverage.

It also sports a single USB Type-C port for charging and physical connectivity, as well as wireless and reverse wireless charging.

The device will ship with an extreme battery saver feature which Google said increases battery life to as much as 48 hours.

It also sports a dedicated Titan M Chip that keeps everything from your texts to your pictures secure.

Google’s Pixel 5 sports a new ultra-wide lens on the back in addition to its primary dual-pixel lens, and the company has added its Night Sight low-light photography feature to its front camera.

“Ask any Pixel owner and they’ll tell you: Pixels take great photos,” Google said.

“Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 are no exception. These phones bring Pixel’s industry-leading photography features to the next level.”

The smartphone includes software-based portrait lighting and a new editor in Google Photos that also helps to improve the lighting of subjects.

It also has a new Hold for Me feature which allows your Google Assistant to wait in line for you when calling toll-free numbers.

A number of these features will also be available for older Pixel smartphones in the near future, Google said.

Customers who purchase a new Google Pixel 5 will receive three months of Stadia Pro and YouTube Premium for free.

Pixel 4a 5G

Google also revealed a 5G version of its Pixel 4a smartphone

The Pixel 4a is an affordable, mid-range smartphone that boasts a number of high-end features and the Google software integration historically offered by all Pixel devices.

The 5G version of the Pixel 4a sports the same dual-lens camera system as the Pixel 5, offering high-quality photography on a mid-range device.

Unlike the Pixel 5, the Pixel 4a also sports a 3.5mm audio jack for those who prefer traditional audio cables over USB Type-C headphones.

The Pixel 4a 5G will be available in Japan on 15 October and will roll out to 8 other countries starting in November. South Africa is not listed among the countries that will receive the Pixel 4a 5G.

Google’s Pixel 4a 5G will be priced at $499.

Specifications

The specifications of the new Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G are below.

Specifications Google Pixel 5 Google Pixel 4a 5G Operating System Android 11 Android 11 Main Display 6.0-inch 1,080 x 2,340 OLED 6.2-inch 1,080 x 2,340 OLED Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G RAM 8GB 6GB Storage 128GB 128GB Rear camera 12MP + 16MP 12MP + 16MP Front camera 8MP 8MP Network 5G 5G Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C Battery 4,080mAh 3,800mAh

Google Pixel 5

Google Pixel 4a 5G