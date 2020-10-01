Huawei P Smart S – South African pricing

Huawei has launched its P Smart S smartphone in South Africa, which it describes as a “fashionable smartphone for young trend seekers”.

The P Smart S has a 2,400 x 1,080, 6.3-inch OLED Dewdrop Display with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.17%.

Huawei also highlighted the P Smart S smartphone’s nature-inspired colours – Breathing Crystal and Midnight Black – as reasons that the P Smart S is attractive to fashionable South Africans.

The Huawei P Smart S offers users 128GB storage capacity and 4GB of RAM, with support for up to 256GB of internal storage.

It is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 710F octa-core processor and supports Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and wired headphones through a 3.5mm audio jack.

A 4,000mAh battery will keep this smartphone running for long periods of time and can power the following activities:

100 hours of online music playback

16.6 hours of online video playback

13 hours on a video call

5.7 hours of 3D game playback.

The P Smart S also has a USB Type-C 2.0 port and supports dual-SIM functionality.

Camera

One of the key features of the Huawei P Smart S is its camera, which is important for a smartphone targeted at a younger market.

The 16MP selfie camera offers AI beautification to make selfies look more professional.

It also supports circular flash, which softens photograph lighting when the user is taking selfies in low-light conditions.

The primary camera uses a triple-lens system which includes an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth camera.

The 2MP macro Camera lets users take photos that remain in focus even when they are just 4cm from the lens, while the depth camera supports immersive and realistic bokeh effects.

Price and specifications

The Huawei P Smart S is available now in South Africa for just R5,999.

It can be bought from MTN and Telkom, Huawei stores, and the Huawei online store.

Users who purchase this smartphone today will also get 15GB free cloud storage for the next 12 months.

Specifications and photos of the Huawei P Smart S are below.

Huawei P Smart S