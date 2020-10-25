Huawei P Smart S vs Samsung Galaxy A51 – Mid-range smartphone showdown

Huawei recently launched the P Smart S, which is targeted at “young trend seekers” who do not want to spend a large amount on a flagship smartphone.

Instead, it is priced at R5,999, which places it firmly in the mid-range smartphone market, and means it is competing with smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy A51.

Both smartphones are priced between R5,000 and R7,000, meaning they sit in a sweet spot between performance and affordability.

For South Africans who may be considering buying a smartphone in this price range, we have compared the Samsung Galaxy A51 and the Huawei P Smart S below.

Display

The Huawei P Smart S has an impressive 6.3-inch 2,400 x 1,080 OLED Dewdrop Display which makes viewing content on your phone a pleasant experience.

The 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A51 smartphone has an identical resolution and is also an OLED display.

However, while the Smart S uses a waterdrop notch design for the front camera, the Galaxy A51 has the front camera embedded within the display.

Therefore, when it comes to the general look and design of these smartphones, it is down to personal preference – both have an attractive look for a phone in this price range.

Camera

One area where the Samsung Galaxy A51 is the clear winner – at least in terms of the numbers – is the front camera.

The Galaxy A51 boasts a quad-lens camera array, including a 48MP primary camera.

In contrast, the rear camera system used by the P Smart S is a triple-lens array that has a primary camera lens of just 8MP.

It is worth noting, however, that the megapixel rating of a lens is not the only thing to consider when judging a camera system.

Huawei touts its various software-driven features that are accessible through its rear camera – including one of the 2MP secondary lenses offering macro photography that keeps the subject in focus when they are just 4cm from the lens.

Additionally, the other secondary lens is designed specifically to offer immersive and realistic bokeh effects.

Samsung’s quad-lens array also includes a special macro sensor, as well as depth and ultra-wide lenses.

Huawei touts its 16MP selfie camera as one of the major reasons the smartphone should appeal to a younger market.

The 16MP selfie camera offers AI beautification to improve selfies, while it also offers a circular flash that softens the lighting when you are in a poorly-lit environment.

Samsung also offers an impressive selfie camera with a 32MP lens.

Specifications and pricing

These phones are largely identical when it comes to performance – both use octa-core processors and are powered by 4GB memory.

They both come with 128GB storage that can be expanded with a microSD card.

The power that is available across both smartphones is also identical – both use 4,000mAh batteries.

What makes the Huawei P Smart S an attractive option, however, is that it is priced at R5,999 – which is R1,000 lower than the recommended retail price of the Samsung Galaxy A51.

For the extra R1,000, the Samsung Galaxy A51 offers a camera system that has slightly better specifications.

Specifications and photos of both smartphones are below.

Specifications Galaxy A51 Huawei P Smart S OS Android 10 Android 10 Display 6.5-inch 2,400 x 1,080 AMOLED 6.3-inch 2,400 x 1,080 OLED Dewdrop Display Processor Octa-core Octa-core RAM 4GB 4GB Storage 128GB + microSD 128GB + microSD Rear Camera 48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 32MP 16MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh Price R6,999 R5,999

Samsung Galaxy A51

Huawei P Smart S