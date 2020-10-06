Xiaomi Redmi 9A launched in South Africa for R1,999

Xiaomi has launched two new entry-level Redmi 9 smartphones in South Africa.

The company said the Redmi 9 and Redmi 9A feature powerful chipsets and premium features, and represent Xiaomi’s mission to make exceptional smartphone experiences accessible to everyone.

According to Xiaomi, the Redmi 9 is the first entry-level smartphone to offer an all-purpose quad-camera.

Its rear camera setup consists of a 13MP wide camera, 8MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro lens, and 2MP depth sensor, while the front gets an 8MP lens.

The smartphone boasts a 6.53-inch 1080 x 2340 LCD display with a Dot Drop notch.

It comes equipped with a MediaTek Helio G80 chip and 4GB RAM, promising 107% better performance than its predecessor.

For all-day use, it sports a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Storage capacity comes in at 64GB, although this can be expanded with an additional 512GB via a microSD card.

The Redmi 9 is available in three colours – Carbon Grey, Ocean Green and Sunset Purple.

Redmi 9A

The cheaper Redmi 9A boasts a MediaTek Helio G25 processor paired with 2GB RAM, and storage capacity of 32GB.

Its display also measures 6.53-inches, but offers a lower resolution of 1,600 x 720.

For taking pictures, it features a single 13MP camera on the back, and 5MP lens on the front.

It also comes with an above-average battery size of 5,000mAh.

Pricing and availability

Both smartphones are now available from mia.africa.com, Takealot, TFG, the FNB eBucks store and Hi-Online.

The Redmi 9 retails for R3,599, while the Redmi 9A is priced at R1,999.

Below are the specifications and images of the smartphones.

Xiaomi Redmi 9

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Operating System Android 10 Main Display 6.53-inch 1,080 x 2,340 LCD Processor MediaTek Helio G80 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB Rear camera 13MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Front camera 8MP Network LTE Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C Battery 5,020mAh

Xiaomi Redmi 9A