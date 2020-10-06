Xiaomi Redmi 9A launched in South Africa for R1,999

Xiaomi has launched two new entry-level Redmi 9 smartphones in South Africa.
The company said the Redmi 9 and Redmi 9A feature powerful chipsets and premium features, and represent Xiaomi’s mission to make exceptional smartphone experiences accessible to everyone.
According to Xiaomi, the Redmi 9 is the first entry-level smartphone to offer an all-purpose quad-camera.
Its rear camera setup consists of a 13MP wide camera, 8MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro lens, and 2MP depth sensor, while the front gets an 8MP lens.
The smartphone boasts a 6.53-inch 1080 x 2340 LCD display with a Dot Drop notch.
It comes equipped with a MediaTek Helio G80 chip and 4GB RAM, promising 107% better performance than its predecessor.
For all-day use, it sports a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging.
Storage capacity comes in at 64GB, although this can be expanded with an additional 512GB via a microSD card.
The Redmi 9 is available in three colours – Carbon Grey, Ocean Green and Sunset Purple.
Redmi 9A
The cheaper Redmi 9A boasts a MediaTek Helio G25 processor paired with 2GB RAM, and storage capacity of 32GB.
Its display also measures 6.53-inches, but offers a lower resolution of 1,600 x 720.
For taking pictures, it features a single 13MP camera on the back, and 5MP lens on the front.
It also comes with an above-average battery size of 5,000mAh.
Pricing and availability
Both smartphones are now available from mia.africa.com, Takealot, TFG, the FNB eBucks store and Hi-Online.
The Redmi 9 retails for R3,599, while the Redmi 9A is priced at R1,999.
Below are the specifications and images of the smartphones.
Xiaomi Redmi 9
|Xiaomi Redmi 9
|Operating System
|Android 10
|Main Display
|6.53-inch 1,080 x 2,340 LCD
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio G80
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB
|Rear camera
|13MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|8MP
|Network
|LTE
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C
|Battery
|5,020mAh
Xiaomi Redmi 9A
|Xiaomi Redmi 9A
|Operating System
|Android 10
|Main Display
|6.53-inch 1,600 x 720 LCD
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio G25
|RAM
|2GB
|Storage
|32GB
|Rear camera
|13MP
|Front camera
|5MP
|Network
|LTE
|Connectivity
|802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Micro USB
|Battery
|5,000mAh
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.