The coolest foldable smartphones in the world

The cellphone has gone through several major changes in its existence – including the camera phone, the flip phone, and the smartphone – and the foldable smartphone could be the next major innovation.

The world’s top smartphone companies have all released foldable smartphones, or are expected to in the next few years, and many different methods have been tested to create the best foldable smartphone experience.

Most of these foldable smartphones also support 5G and offer premium performance, but also come at a premium price.

We have detailed some of the coolest and most popular smartphones currently available globally.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 was unveiled in August and is Samsung’s latest foldable smartphone – built using feedback from the original Galaxy Fold.

“Galaxy Z Fold 2 combines the portability and flexibility of a smartphone with the power and screen size of a tablet for ultimate productivity,” said Samsung.

It uses a 7.6-inch primary display and an exterior screen that is 6.2-inches in diameter.

It also supports 5G and is available in South Africa for R49,999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 OS Android 10 Display 7.6-inch 2,208 x 1,768 AMOLED + 6.23-inch 2,260 x 816 AMOLED Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ RAM 12GB Storage 256GB/512GB Rear camera 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Front Camera 10MP + 10MP Connectivity 802.11ax Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Cellular 5G Battery 4,500mAh

Huawei Mate Xs

The Huawei Mate Xs is the company’s newest foldable smartphone and is a direct competitor to the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

It boasts three displays – an 8-inch unfolded display, a 6.6-inch folded front display, and a 6.3-inch folded rear display.

It is powered by 55W fast-charging, which enables the smartphone to be charged from 0% to 85% in just 30 minutes.

It also supports 5G as well as Wi-Fi 6, and is priced at €2,499 globally.

Huawei Mate Xs OS Android 10 Display 8-inch 2,480 x 2,200 AMOLED + 6.6-inch 2,480 x 1,148 AMOLED + 6.3-inch 2,480 x 892 AMOLED Processor HiSilicon Kirin 990 RAM 8GB Storage 512GB Rear camera 48MP + 16MP + 8MP + TOF Front Camera None Connectivity 802.11ax Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Cellular 5G Battery 4,500mAh

Motorola Razr

Motorola has launched two foldable smartphones that serve as modern reboots of its famous Razr flip phone.

The latest Razr foldable smartphone supports 5G and is priced at $1,399 in the US.

Rather than folding on a vertical axis – as is the case with the Samsung and Huawei foldable smartphones – the Razr folds on its horizontal axis, which mimics the mechanics of the old Razr flip phone.

However, the Razr has a small battery – 2,800mAh – a single-lens rear camera, and a mid-range Snapdragon 765G processor – meaning it doesn’t match up to the previous two smartphones in terms of specifications.

Motorola Razr OS Android 10 Display 6.2-inch 2,142 x 876 + 2.7-inch 600 x 800 Processor Snapdragon 765G RAM 8GB Storage 256GB Rear camera 12MP Front camera 20MP Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 Cellular 5G Battery 2,800mAh

LG V60 ThinQ 5G

LG launched its competitor to Samsung and Huawei’s foldable smartphones in February – the V60 ThinQ 5G.

Rather than being a true foldable smartphone, however, it uses a single 6.8-inch FHD+ display and allows users to add a second detachable screen accessory of the same size and specifications.

With this accessory attached, the smartphone essentially acts as a dual-screen device.

It supports 5G connectivity and offers a powerful 5,000mAh battery.

LG is also reportedly going to reveal another dual-screen device – codenamed Wing – which takes the form of a T-shaped form factor.

LG V60 ThinQ 5G OS Android 10 Display 6.8-inch 2,460 x 1,080 + 6.8-inch 2,460 x 1,080 Processor Snapdragon 865 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB/256GB Rear camera 64MP + 13MP + TOF Front camera 10MP Connectivity 802.11ax Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 Cellular 5G Battery 5,000mAh

Microsoft Surface Duo

The Surface Duo is Microsoft’s latest attempt to make a dent in the smartphone market.

It uses two 5.6-inch AMOLED displays and runs Google’s Android 10 operating system.

However, unlike most other foldable smartphones, the Surface Duo does not support 5G.

It also uses weaker components than its flagship competitors – including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB RAM, and a 3,577mAh battery.

The Surface Duo is available from $1,399.