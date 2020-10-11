The coolest foldable smartphones in the world

The cellphone has gone through several major changes in its existence – including the camera phone, the flip phone, and the smartphone – and the foldable smartphone could be the next major innovation.
The world’s top smartphone companies have all released foldable smartphones, or are expected to in the next few years, and many different methods have been tested to create the best foldable smartphone experience.
Most of these foldable smartphones also support 5G and offer premium performance, but also come at a premium price.
We have detailed some of the coolest and most popular smartphones currently available globally.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 was unveiled in August and is Samsung’s latest foldable smartphone – built using feedback from the original Galaxy Fold.
“Galaxy Z Fold 2 combines the portability and flexibility of a smartphone with the power and screen size of a tablet for ultimate productivity,” said Samsung.
It uses a 7.6-inch primary display and an exterior screen that is 6.2-inches in diameter.
It also supports 5G and is available in South Africa for R49,999.
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
|OS
|Android 10
|Display
|7.6-inch 2,208 x 1,768 AMOLED + 6.23-inch 2,260 x 816 AMOLED
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
|RAM
|12GB
|Storage
|256GB/512GB
|Rear camera
|12MP + 12MP + 12MP
|Front Camera
|10MP + 10MP
|Connectivity
|802.11ax Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
|Cellular
|5G
|Battery
|4,500mAh
Huawei Mate Xs
The Huawei Mate Xs is the company’s newest foldable smartphone and is a direct competitor to the Galaxy Z Fold 2.
It boasts three displays – an 8-inch unfolded display, a 6.6-inch folded front display, and a 6.3-inch folded rear display.
It is powered by 55W fast-charging, which enables the smartphone to be charged from 0% to 85% in just 30 minutes.
It also supports 5G as well as Wi-Fi 6, and is priced at €2,499 globally.
|Huawei Mate Xs
|OS
|Android 10
|Display
|8-inch 2,480 x 2,200 AMOLED + 6.6-inch 2,480 x 1,148 AMOLED + 6.3-inch 2,480 x 892 AMOLED
|Processor
|HiSilicon Kirin 990
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|512GB
|Rear camera
|48MP + 16MP + 8MP + TOF
|Front Camera
|None
|Connectivity
|802.11ax Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
|Cellular
|5G
|Battery
|4,500mAh
Motorola Razr
Motorola has launched two foldable smartphones that serve as modern reboots of its famous Razr flip phone.
The latest Razr foldable smartphone supports 5G and is priced at $1,399 in the US.
Rather than folding on a vertical axis – as is the case with the Samsung and Huawei foldable smartphones – the Razr folds on its horizontal axis, which mimics the mechanics of the old Razr flip phone.
However, the Razr has a small battery – 2,800mAh – a single-lens rear camera, and a mid-range Snapdragon 765G processor – meaning it doesn’t match up to the previous two smartphones in terms of specifications.
|Motorola Razr
|OS
|Android 10
|Display
|6.2-inch 2,142 x 876 + 2.7-inch 600 x 800
|Processor
|Snapdragon 765G
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|256GB
|Rear camera
|12MP
|Front camera
|20MP
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1
|Cellular
|5G
|Battery
|2,800mAh
LG V60 ThinQ 5G
LG launched its competitor to Samsung and Huawei’s foldable smartphones in February – the V60 ThinQ 5G.
Rather than being a true foldable smartphone, however, it uses a single 6.8-inch FHD+ display and allows users to add a second detachable screen accessory of the same size and specifications.
With this accessory attached, the smartphone essentially acts as a dual-screen device.
It supports 5G connectivity and offers a powerful 5,000mAh battery.
LG is also reportedly going to reveal another dual-screen device – codenamed Wing – which takes the form of a T-shaped form factor.
|LG V60 ThinQ 5G
|OS
|Android 10
|Display
|6.8-inch 2,460 x 1,080 + 6.8-inch 2,460 x 1,080
|Processor
|Snapdragon 865
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|128GB/256GB
|Rear camera
|64MP + 13MP + TOF
|Front camera
|10MP
|Connectivity
|802.11ax Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1
|Cellular
|5G
|Battery
|5,000mAh
Microsoft Surface Duo
The Surface Duo is Microsoft’s latest attempt to make a dent in the smartphone market.
It uses two 5.6-inch AMOLED displays and runs Google’s Android 10 operating system.
However, unlike most other foldable smartphones, the Surface Duo does not support 5G.
It also uses weaker components than its flagship competitors – including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB RAM, and a 3,577mAh battery.
The Surface Duo is available from $1,399.
|Microsoft Surface Duo
|OS
|Android 10
|Display
|5.6-inch 1,800 x 1,350 AMOLED + 5.6-inch 1,800 x 1,350 AMOLED
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB/256GB
|Rear camera
|11MP
|Front camera
|None
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
|Cellular
|LTE Cat. 18
|Battery
|3,577mAh
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.