Full iPhone 12 lineup leaked ahead of launch

Four new iPhone 12 models will be launched at Apple’s upcoming “Hi, Speed” event, according to a recent Weibo post from Chinese leaker @Kang.

According to Kang’s information, the entry-level model will be the iPhone 12 Mini, which will feature a 5.4-inch display, rear dual camera setup and storage options of 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

This model will start at $699 and come in white, black, red, blue, and green colour options.

Starting at $799, the standard iPhone 12 will reportedly boast a larger 6.1-inch display, with the same camera, storage configurations, and colour choices as the Mini.

The iPhone 12 Pro is expected to sport a 6.1-inch screen but offer an improved triple camera system with wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses.

This combination will make it capable of providing 4x optical zoom.

The range will top out with the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is expected to offer a 6.7-inch display and triple-camera configuration capable of five-times optical zoom.

The Pro and Pro Max models will reportedly both be available in gold, silver, graphite, and blue, and will be priced from $999 and $1,099, respectively.

All the new iPhones will support 5G connectivity and feature Retina XDR displays with a new type of glass cover that increases hardness and resistance to drop damage.

According to the post, the respective pre-order and availability dates for the various models will be as follows:

iPhone 12 Mini – 6/7 November and 13/14 November 2020

– 6/7 November and 13/14 November 2020 iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro – 16/17 October and 23/24 October 2020

– 16/17 October and 23/24 October 2020 iPhone 12 Pro Max – 13/14 November and 20/21 November 2020

It should be noted that none of the leaked information is confirmed at this stage, although a number of @Kang’s leaks have previously proven accurate.

Apple’s “Hi, Speed” launch event will take place at 19:00 SAT on Tuesday 13 October 2020.

No charger or headphones included

Multiple reports have claimed that the company will not include a charger or headphones with its iPhone 12 range.

Most recently, a report by MacRumours stated a code change in iOS 14.2 adapts the wording of a statement in the phone’s operating system that advises users to use hands-free calling.

In previous versions of the operating system, this used to state that to reduce exposure to FR frequency, users should use a hands-free option, such as the “supplied headphones”.

The word “supplied” has been removed with the iOS 14.2 update, corroborating recent leaks that have speculated the iPhone 12 will not ship with any headphones.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also said Apple will no longer ship a power adapter with its phones as a means to cut down on costs and offer the iPhone 12 at similar prices as its iPhone 11 range.