Huawei Mate 40 launch date revealed

Huawei has announced that it will reveal its Mate 40 smartphone on 22 October.

In a tweet, Huawei used the tagline “Leap Further Ahead” to refer to the upcoming flagship smartphone.

“Unprecedented Power is coming. Don’t miss the announcement on 22.10.20 #LeapFurtherAhead #HUAWEIMate40” said the tweet.

The Mate 40 is expected to be the last Huawei smartphone to use a high-end Kirin chip as the US trade restrictions on the company have resulted in chip manufacturers like TSMC being unable to work closely with Huawei.

This will not affect the Mate 40, however, which is expected to use a high-speed 5nm Kirin processor which will provide premium performance.

The Mate 40 is also expected to offer a powerful camera, particularly following the praise the current-generation Mate 30 received for its camera system.

This will probably include a four-sensor camera system including a ‘freeform lens’ which, it is believed, will improve the capturing of wide-angle images.

While it is not yet clear when the Huawei Mate 40 will be available to customers, a WinFuture report claimed that it may only become available to customers next year.

Huawei P Smart S

The mid-range Huawei P Smart S recently launched in South Africa.

Described as a “fashionable smartphone for young trend seekers,” the P Smart S is a great option for those who cannot afford Huawei’s premium products.

It boasts 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage, and it is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 710F octa-core processor.

It offers a 2,400 x 1,080, 6.3-inch OLED display, and comes in two nature-inspired colours – Breathing Crystal and Midnight Black.

It also places a larger focus on its front camera, with a 16MP lens offering AI beautification to improve the quality of selfies.

The Huawei P Smart S is available now in South Africa for just R5,999.

It can be bought from MTN and Telkom, Huawei stores, and the Huawei online store.