The cheapest smartphones you can buy in South Africa

1 November 2020

While smartphones have a reputation for being expensive, there are many more affordable options available to South Africans.

It is crucial to the development of South Africa that such affordable smartphones are available as it will increase smartphone uptake.

ICT expert Charley Lewis previously told MyBroadband that the drive for smartphone uptake in South Africa is important for consumers as those who do not have these devices are deprived of access to much of the Internet and its benefits – such as highly useful apps.

“If the pricing of entry-level smartphones can be kept low, and priced into pay-as-you-go plans, and with data prices poised to fall, I see no reason that there should not be an upsurge in smartphone demand,” said Lewis.

“The benefits to universal access and service, and to the increased data revenues, are sure to the benefit of users and operators alike.”

The benefits of modern technologies have been made even more obvious by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cheap smartphones are available

Thankfully, there is therefore no need to fork out tens of thousands of rand if you seek the core functionality of a smartphone.

If you are in the market for the most basic and affordable of smartphones, you can choose between a number of brands.

We have detailed some of the most affordable smartphones in South Africa below.

Mobicel Rio – R429

Mobicel

Mobicel Rio
OS Android
Display 4-inch LCD
Processor Quad-core
RAM 512MB
Storage 8GB
Rear camera 2MP
Front Camera -.3MP
Cellular 3G
Battery 1,550mAh

Hisense U605 – R549

Hisense u605

Hisense U605
OS Android
Display 4-inch
Processor Quad-core
RAM 1GB
Storage 8GB
Rear camera 5MP
Front Camera 2MP
Cellular 3G
Battery 1,500mAh

Alcatel U3 – R649

alcatel

Alcatel U3
OS Android
Display 4-inch
Processor Quad-core
RAM 512MB
Storage 4GB
Rear camera 2MP
Front Camera 0.3MP
Cellular LTE
Battery 1,500mAh

ZTE A110 – R729

ZTE

ZTE A110
OS Android
Display 4-inch
Processor Quad-core
RAM 1GB
Storage 8GB
Rear camera 5MP
Front Camera 2MP
Cellular 4G
Battery 1,400mAh

Invens H1 – R899

invens

Invens H1
OS Android
Display 5-inch
Processor Quad-core
RAM 1GB
Storage 8GB
Rear camera 5MP
Front Camera Not disclosed
Cellular Not disclosed
Battery 2,500mAh

Vodacom Smart Mini 7 – R899

Vodacom Smart Mini 7

Vodacom Smart Mini 7
OS Android
Display 4-inch
Processor Quad-core
RAM 512MB
Storage 4GB
Rear camera 2MP
Front Camera 0.3MP
Cellular 3G
Battery 1,500mAh

Hisense Infinity U40 – R1,299

Hisense Infinity U40

Hisense Infinity U40
OS Android
Display 5.7-inch
Processor Quad-core
RAM 1GB
Storage 16GB
Rear camera 5MP
Front Camera 5MP
Cellular 4G
Battery 2,450mAh

