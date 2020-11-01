The cheapest smartphones you can buy in South Africa

While smartphones have a reputation for being expensive, there are many more affordable options available to South Africans.

It is crucial to the development of South Africa that such affordable smartphones are available as it will increase smartphone uptake.

ICT expert Charley Lewis previously told MyBroadband that the drive for smartphone uptake in South Africa is important for consumers as those who do not have these devices are deprived of access to much of the Internet and its benefits – such as highly useful apps.

“If the pricing of entry-level smartphones can be kept low, and priced into pay-as-you-go plans, and with data prices poised to fall, I see no reason that there should not be an upsurge in smartphone demand,” said Lewis.

“The benefits to universal access and service, and to the increased data revenues, are sure to the benefit of users and operators alike.”

The benefits of modern technologies have been made even more obvious by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cheap smartphones are available

Thankfully, there is therefore no need to fork out tens of thousands of rand if you seek the core functionality of a smartphone.

If you are in the market for the most basic and affordable of smartphones, you can choose between a number of brands.

We have detailed some of the most affordable smartphones in South Africa below.

Mobicel Rio – R429

Mobicel Rio OS Android Display 4-inch LCD Processor Quad-core RAM 512MB Storage 8GB Rear camera 2MP Front Camera -.3MP Cellular 3G Battery 1,550mAh

Hisense U605 – R549

Hisense U605 OS Android Display 4-inch Processor Quad-core RAM 1GB Storage 8GB Rear camera 5MP Front Camera 2MP Cellular 3G Battery 1,500mAh

Alcatel U3 – R649

Alcatel U3 OS Android Display 4-inch Processor Quad-core RAM 512MB Storage 4GB Rear camera 2MP Front Camera 0.3MP Cellular LTE Battery 1,500mAh

ZTE A110 – R729

ZTE A110 OS Android Display 4-inch Processor Quad-core RAM 1GB Storage 8GB Rear camera 5MP Front Camera 2MP Cellular 4G Battery 1,400mAh

Invens H1 – R899

Invens H1 OS Android Display 5-inch Processor Quad-core RAM 1GB Storage 8GB Rear camera 5MP Front Camera Not disclosed Cellular Not disclosed Battery 2,500mAh

Vodacom Smart Mini 7 – R899

Vodacom Smart Mini 7 OS Android Display 4-inch Processor Quad-core RAM 512MB Storage 4GB Rear camera 2MP Front Camera 0.3MP Cellular 3G Battery 1,500mAh

Hisense Infinity U40 – R1,299

Hisense Infinity U40 OS Android Display 5.7-inch Processor Quad-core RAM 1GB Storage 16GB Rear camera 5MP Front Camera 5MP Cellular 4G Battery 2,450mAh

