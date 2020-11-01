The cheapest smartphones you can buy in South Africa

While smartphones have a reputation for being expensive, there are many more affordable options available to South Africans.
It is crucial to the development of South Africa that such affordable smartphones are available as it will increase smartphone uptake.
ICT expert Charley Lewis previously told MyBroadband that the drive for smartphone uptake in South Africa is important for consumers as those who do not have these devices are deprived of access to much of the Internet and its benefits – such as highly useful apps.
“If the pricing of entry-level smartphones can be kept low, and priced into pay-as-you-go plans, and with data prices poised to fall, I see no reason that there should not be an upsurge in smartphone demand,” said Lewis.
“The benefits to universal access and service, and to the increased data revenues, are sure to the benefit of users and operators alike.”
The benefits of modern technologies have been made even more obvious by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cheap smartphones are available
Thankfully, there is therefore no need to fork out tens of thousands of rand if you seek the core functionality of a smartphone.
If you are in the market for the most basic and affordable of smartphones, you can choose between a number of brands.
We have detailed some of the most affordable smartphones in South Africa below.
Mobicel Rio – R429
|Mobicel Rio
|OS
|Android
|Display
|4-inch LCD
|Processor
|Quad-core
|RAM
|512MB
|Storage
|8GB
|Rear camera
|2MP
|Front Camera
|-.3MP
|Cellular
|3G
|Battery
|1,550mAh
Hisense U605 – R549
|Hisense U605
|OS
|Android
|Display
|4-inch
|Processor
|Quad-core
|RAM
|1GB
|Storage
|8GB
|Rear camera
|5MP
|Front Camera
|2MP
|Cellular
|3G
|Battery
|1,500mAh
Alcatel U3 – R649
|Alcatel U3
|OS
|Android
|Display
|4-inch
|Processor
|Quad-core
|RAM
|512MB
|Storage
|4GB
|Rear camera
|2MP
|Front Camera
|0.3MP
|Cellular
|LTE
|Battery
|1,500mAh
ZTE A110 – R729
|ZTE A110
|OS
|Android
|Display
|4-inch
|Processor
|Quad-core
|RAM
|1GB
|Storage
|8GB
|Rear camera
|5MP
|Front Camera
|2MP
|Cellular
|4G
|Battery
|1,400mAh
Invens H1 – R899
|Invens H1
|OS
|Android
|Display
|5-inch
|Processor
|Quad-core
|RAM
|1GB
|Storage
|8GB
|Rear camera
|5MP
|Front Camera
|Not disclosed
|Cellular
|Not disclosed
|Battery
|2,500mAh
Vodacom Smart Mini 7 – R899
|Vodacom Smart Mini 7
|OS
|Android
|Display
|4-inch
|Processor
|Quad-core
|RAM
|512MB
|Storage
|4GB
|Rear camera
|2MP
|Front Camera
|0.3MP
|Cellular
|3G
|Battery
|1,500mAh
Hisense Infinity U40 – R1,299
|Hisense Infinity U40
|OS
|Android
|Display
|5.7-inch
|Processor
|Quad-core
|RAM
|1GB
|Storage
|16GB
|Rear camera
|5MP
|Front Camera
|5MP
|Cellular
|4G
|Battery
|2,450mAh
