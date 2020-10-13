iPhone 12 unveiled – The first 5G Apple smartphone

13 October 2020

Apple revealed its latest flagship smartphone – the iPhone 12 – during its virtual Hi Speed event at Apple Park on Tuesday.

The iPhone 12 brings a range of improvements over its predecessor, including faster performance, a better camera system, and 5G cellular connectivity.

Apple said the iPhone 12 has the most 5G bands in a single smartphone to best utilise the next-generation technology.

The iPhone 12’s design features an aluminium frame with smooth edges and a glass back, which makes it 11% thinner, 15% smaller, and 16% lighter than the iPhone 11, despite offering the same 6.1-inch size display.

Apple has also switched from an LCD screen to an OLED panel on the iPhone 12, offering a peak brightness of 1,200 nits, HDR10, and Dolby Vision support.

The display includes what Apple calls a ceramic shield consisting of crystals which improves drop damage resistance.

The iPhone 12 is powered by the A14 Bionic, the first smartphone chip to be built using a 5nm manufacturing process.

Apple said this means it has improved performance and power efficiency and offers the fastest CPU and GPU performance of any smartphone, claiming up to a 50% speed advantage over premium Android chips.

Camera system

The rear of the smartphone sports a new dual-camera setup comprising a 12MP wide lens and 12MP ultra-wide sensor.

Apple claimed the wide camera delivers 27% better low-light performance and employs computational photography which leverages machine learning to improve photo quality.

All three cameras now support Night Mode with an added time-lapse feature for long-time shots.

Three storage options are available – 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB – while there will also be five colours to choose from – black, white, red, blue, and green.

The iPhone 12’s battery supports wireless fast charging which can be performed using the company’s new range of MagSafe magnetic chargers.

Pricing and availability

Pricing for the iPhone 12 is as follows:

  • iPhone 12 128GB – $799
  • iPhone 12 256GB- $849
  • iPhone 12 128GB – $949

As previous reports speculated, Apple will not include a charging brick or its wired earbuds in the box, which it claims will help reduce carbon emissions equivalent to removing 450,000 cars from the world’s roads.

A USB-C to Lightning charging cable will be included, however.

iPhone 12 pre-orders will open on 16 October, and it will ship from 23 October.

South African availability, launch dates, and prices are yet to be confirmed.

Below are the specifications and images of the new iPhone 12.

Apple iPhone 12
Display 6.1-inch 2,532 x 1,170 OLED
OS iOS 14
Processor A14 Bionic
Storage 64GB / 128GB / 256GB
Main Camera 12MP + 12MP
Front Camera 12MP
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, Lightning
Cellular 5G
SIM nano-SIM, eSIM
Biometrics FaceID
Battery Up to 17 hours video playback, 65 hours audio playback
Rating IP68
Dimensions 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4mm
Price $799 / $849  / $949

Apple iPhone 12

iPhone 12

