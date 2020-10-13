iPhone 12 Mini – The smallest 5G smartphone in the world

Apple has unveiled the iPhone 12 Mini, which is the smallest and lightest 5G smartphone in the world.

The iPhone 12 Mini boasts a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display which has a 2,340 x 1,080 resolution.

While the iPhone SE 2020 may have a smaller display than the iPhone 12 Mini, the latter is a smaller device overall because it doesn’t have large bezels or a button at the bottom of the device.

Despite its size, the iPhone 12 Mini has the exact same features as the iPhone 12.

The iPhone 12 range, including the Mini, have the most 5G bands of any smartphone, and Apple said it these smartphones are designed to get the benefits of 5G without using more power.

iPhone 12 Mini will switch to LTE whenever you don’t need 5G speeds, and then will return back to 5G connectivity when these speeds are required – such as when you are streaming content.

The smartphone also includes support for HDR 10 and Dolby Vision, and the iPhone 12 Mini is protected by a new ceramic shield material, which Apple said dramatically improves the device’s toughness.

The iPhone 12 Mini’s design takes inspiration from the iPhone 4 by using smooth, flat edges. It comes in five colours – black, blue, green, red, and white.

Hardware and camera

The iPhone 12 Mini comes in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options and will use Apple’s A14 Bionic processor to provide impressive performance.

It said this is 50% faster than any chip ever to be used in a smartphone, and is built on 5nm technology – the first smartphone chip ever to do this.

Apple has also introduced new and improved wireless charging, as well as MagSafe for iPhone – which enables accessories to be attached to the back of the iPhone using magnetism.

In terms of its camera, the iPhone 12 Mini uses a dual-camera system, with a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a new 12MP wide camera, which has a f/1.6 aperture.

The iPhone 12 Mini will use computational photography to improve photograph quality, using machine learning to make adjustments to distinct parts of photographs.

Computational photography also enables Night Mode, which now captures more light, and is available on both the ultrawide and front true-depth camera lenses, which means these lenses do not require a flash to take great photos in the dark.

The iPhone 12 Mini will also sport a Night Mode time-lapse feature.

Pricing and specifications

The iPhone 12 Mini will be available for pre-order from 6 November and will begin shipping on 13 November.

Global pricing for the new smartphone is as follows:

64GB – $699

128GB – $749

256GB – $849

Specifications of the iPhone 12 Mini are below.

iPhone 12 Mini Display 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED 2,340 x 1,080 OS iOS 14 Processor A14 Bionic Storage Up to 256GB Main Camera 12MP + 12MP Front Camera 12MP Cellular 5G Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Biometrics Face ID Ports Lightning Durability IP68 Dimensions 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4mm (135g) Price From $699

iPhone 12 Mini

