Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition – The flagship killer

This review unit was provided by Samsung.

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) offers a great range of features, and its overhauled design makes it one of the best-looking smartphones this year.

The device was unveiled last month and is priced at R17,995 – making it a serious competitor to other flagship devices while being considerably cheaper.

The Galaxy S20 FE is affordable, but that does not mean it makes compromises. It boasts an overhauled design and colour scheme, a professional-grade camera, and an amazing display.

Samsung said its Galaxy S20 FE was built based on feedback from Samsung customers, who were surveyed on a number of topics to inform the features that are implemented on the Galaxy S20 FE.

Samsung said that the Galaxy S20 FE will offer the following features which were most sought after by consumers:

Professional-grade camera

Range of diverse colours

High refresh rate display

All-day battery

Samsung South Africa provided us with a Galaxy S20 FE to review, and we quickly became the newest fans of this customer-focused smartphone.

Attractive design and great hardware

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available in four colours – Cloud Navy, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, and Cloud Red.

The model we tried out had the Cloud Navy finish and was equipped with 4G, 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM.

What makes the Galaxy S20 FE such an attractive smartphone is its retention of top-of-the-range features that are present on Samsung’s other flagship devices.

These include IP68 water and dust resistance, a massive 4,500mAh battery for all-day battery life, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity for high-speed local network connections.

The Galaxy S20 FE also boasts the same Exynos 990 chipset used in the Galaxy S20, making it a serious contender with the more expensive Galaxy devices in terms of performance.

We were very impressed with the battery life and were pleased to note that the smartphone supported both fast-charging and wireless reverse charging.

Breathtaking display

The best features of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, however, are its high-quality display and its impressive camera technology.

Samsung boosted the display size on the Galaxy S20 FE to 6.5 inches, offering a larger high-quality FHD+ AMOLED display.

More impressive, however, is the 120Hz refresh rate of the smartphone’s screen, which makes everything from gaming to menu navigation feel twice as smooth.

Just sliding through the Android menus and switching between applications feels lightning-fast and unbelievably responsive, and this change improves the experience of using this device across all applications.

Another great feature of the Galaxy S20 FE is the triple-lens camera on the rear of its chassis that supports 30x space zoom.

This camera system comprises a 12MP ultra-wide camera, 8MP telephoto camera, and 12MP wide camera. The smartphone also has a punch-hole front-facing 32MP camera for high-quality selfies.

Both of these camera systems deliver excellent night shots and portrait images, making the Galaxy S20 FE a great choice for lovers of smartphone photography.

Like other Galaxy S devices, the Galaxy S20 FE supports Knox security and Samsung Pay, offering added convenience for the storage of sensitive information and for making cashless payments across most till points in South Africa.

Specifications and images of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE we tested are below.

Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Operating System Android 10 Main Display 6.5-inch 1,080, x 2,400 AMOLED 120Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 RAM 6GB Storage 128GB / 256GB, MicroSD Rear camera 12MP + 8MP + 12MP Front camera 32MP Network 4G / 5G Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C Battery 4,500mAh Price R17,995

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition