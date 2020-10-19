How much it will cost to replace a broken iPhone 12 screen

Apple has published the official screen replacement costs for its new iPhone 12 devices, which are set to roll out later this month.

Screen replacement pricing is only available for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro at the moment, as these are the only devices from the new range which are currently available to buy in the United States.

There is currently no information available for the price of iPhone screen repairs in South Africa, as these devices are not yet available for pre-order locally.

Below is the price of iPhone 12 screen repairs currently listed on the Apple support website.

This reflects the price of screen repairs in the United States and includes converted pricing in South African rand using the exchange rate at the time of writing.

iPhone 12 – $279 (R4,598)

(R4,598) iPhone 12 Pro- $279 (R4,598)

These prices are the same as the previous-generation iPhone 11 Pro and only apply to smartphones that are out of warranty.

It is expected that the screen repair price for the much smaller iPhone 12 Mini will be significantly lower than those listed above, while the price for an iPhone 12 Pro Max screen repair may be greater.

The out-of-warranty prices apply only to repairs made by Apple, and Apple Authorized Service Providers may offer different prices.

“Your Apple Authorized Service Provider may also offer onsite service for an additional site-visit fee,” Apple states on its website.

This additional fee will be waived if your iPhone is covered by AppleCare+.

