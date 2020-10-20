iPhone 12 has a smaller battery than the iPhone 11

The battery capacities of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini have been revealed courtesy of ANATEL certifications, reports Tecnoblog.

Apple does not disclose the capacity of its batteries of its own accord, meaning that this has to be determined via teardowns or official documents. In this case, it is the latter that has shed light on the battery capacity of the iPhone 12 range.

According to these certifications, the iPhone 12 will come with a 2,815 mAh battery, which is smaller than that of the iPhone 11.

However, Apple believes that the iPhone 12 will offer similar battery life to the iPhone 11 – 17 hours of playback – because of significant optimisations within the new smartphone’s software.

Additionally, ANATEL certifications show that the iPhone 12 Mini will have a 2,227 mAh battery capacity, which is larger than the battery used by the iPhone SE that was launched this year.

There is no information available on the battery capacities of the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 12

Apple launched its four iPhone 12 smartphones at its virtual Hi Speed event on 13 October, promising a number of improvements over the previous-generation iPhone 11 range.

These improvements include support for 5G as well as switching out the iPhone 11 range’s LCD display for an OLED panel which offers an improved visual experience.

These smartphones will be powered by Apple’s latest mobile chip, the A14 Bionic, which is the first smartphone chip to use the 5nm manufacturing process.

Included in the iPhone 12 range is the iPhone 12 Mini, which offers users a smaller form factor while retaining the flagship features of the iPhone 12.

This sets the iPhone 12 Mini apart from the iPhone SE 2020 as the latter cut many flagship features to make the smartphone more affordable.

The iPhone 12 Mini is available to pre-order with pricing beginning at $699 – making the iPhone 12 Mini’s base model $100 cheaper than the iPhone 12.

Now read How much it will cost to replace a broken iPhone 12 screen