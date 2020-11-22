What to know before importing the Google Pixel 5

Google recently launched the Pixel 5 smartphone, which offers great value for its price.

The Pixel 5 is the most powerful handset Google has ever released and is powered by a Snapdragon 765G with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The smartphone supports 5G and wireless charging, and it is available in two colours – Just Black and Sorta Sage.

“From Google’s latest AI and Assistant features, to the biggest ever batteries we’ve put in a Pixel, to industry-leading camera features, Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 join our much loved Pixel 4a in providing more help at a more helpful price,” said Google.

Unfortunately, this smartphone is not available in South Africa.

You can still buy a Google Pixel 5 smartphone, however – you’ll just need to import it. If you are considering doing this, here is what you need to know.

Pricing

If you are going to import a Google Pixel, you are going to have to pay a number of additional costs.

These include:

Shipping

Import Duties

VAT

Luxury tax

Amazon makes this process simpler as it calculates all of these costs before you make your purchase.

However, in many cases, you will not be able to get the smartphone delivered to South Africa through Amazon’s platform.

In this situation, you will need to work through a third party like Aramex Global Shopper, and will need to factor this service into the price you will pay.

This third party will provide you with an address in the country from which you are buying, and you will be able to use this address in your order.

It will then deliver the product from their holding address to your address.

It is also worth noting that the delivery times can vary massively due to the nature of imports.

For example, when we first checked the delivery date for a Google Pixel 5 on Amazon, we were told on 21 October that we would get it between October 30 and November 17 – a window of more than half a month.

In this scenario, it could take anywhere from nine days to nearly a month for us to receive this smartphone.

Functionality and warranty

It is important that you determine whether the Google Pixel 5 will work on South African networks before making your purchase.

In many cases, these smartphones are locked to certain networks, and this will be a major issue for local users.

However, some of these smartphones will be unlocked, which should mean that you can use them on local mobile networks, and sellers will usually note this in the product’s name or description.

It is also worth noting that if you purchase one of these products from overseas, you will not have a warranty – meaning that if something goes wrong, you will not be covered for repairs.