Huawei launches new Mate 40 smartphones with 5G

Huawei has launched its new Mate 40 Series smartphones at a global launch event on Thursday 22 October.

The new lineup comprises the Huawei Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, and Mate 40 Pro+ – all of which boast 5G connectivity and flagship features.

Each of these new devices sports an impressive camera system and is powered by a 5nm Kirin 9000 chipset with built-in 5G modem.

Huawei also launched a limited-edition Mate 40 RS Porsche Design device, which sports a similar configuration to the Mate 40 Pro+ but has a unique and striking design.

The company said its new Mate 40 Series smartphones will be priced as follows:

Huawei Mate 40 – €899

Huawei Mate 40 Pro – €1,199

Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ – €1,399

Huawei Mate 40 RS Porsche Design – €2,300

There is currently no launch date or South African pricing available for these new smartphones.

Each of the new Huawei devices is detailed further below.

Huawei Mate 40

The Huawei Mate 40, like each of the smartphones in the range, sports the new Space Ring camera system.

This system comprises three lenses on the back of the device, including a 50MP Ultra Vision camera and support for photo resolutions of up to 8,192 x 6,144.

The Huawei Mate 40 has a 6.5-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, as well as a 240Hz touch sampling rate and an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

This smartphone will ship with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, expandable via NanoSD.

It is available in Mystic Silver, White, Black, Green, and Yellow.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro

Huawei’s Mate 40 Pro boasts the same features to the standard Mate 40, along with a few improvements.

The most apparent of these is its larger display at 6.76 inches, which retains the high refresh rate and touch sampling rate of the Mate 40.

It is also powered by a Huawei Kirin 9000 chipset, which is more powerful than the Kirin 9000e chip used in the Mate 40.

The secondary and tertiary lenses on its Space Ring camera system are also improved over the Mate 40, and it has a 13MP front-facing camera which is paired with a 3D depth-sensing camera.

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro is available in Mystic Silver, White, Black, Green, and Yellow.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro+

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ is the most impressive of all three Mate 40 Pro smartphones.

It has the same 6.76-inch OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate as the Mate 40 Pro, but it is equipped with an impressive 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Space Ring camera system is also augmented with a fourth lens – an 8MP SuperZoom camera – as well as a depth sensor with autofocus support.

Like the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, it is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 9000 5G chipset and has a large 4,400mAh battery that delivers all-day battery life.

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ is available in Ceramic White and Ceramic Black.

Specifications

The full specifications of the three new smartphones are shown below.

Specifications Huawei Mate 40 Huawei Mate 40 Pro Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ OS Android 10 EMUI 10 Android 10 EMUI 10 Android 10 EMUI 10 Display 6.5-inch 2,376 x 1,080 OLED 90Hz 6.76-inch 2,772 x 1,344 OLED 90Hz 6.76-inch 2,772 x 1,344 OLED 90Hz Processor Kirin 9000e Kirin 9000 Kirin 9000 RAM 8GB 8GB 12GB Storage 256GB 256GB 256GB Rear camera 50MP + 16MP + 8MP 50MP + 20MP + 12MP 50MP + 20MP + 12MP + 8MP + 3D Front camera 13MP 13MP, 3D 13MP, 3D Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G Battery 4,200mAh 4,400mAh 4,400mAh Dimensions 158.6 x 72.5 x 8.8 mm 162.9 x 75.5 x 9.1 mm 162.9 x 75.5 x 8.8 mm

Huawei Mate 40

Huawei Mate 40 Pro

Huawei Mate 40 Pro+

